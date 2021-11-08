Trending Tags

Canadians Can Save 40% Off Their Entire Old Navy Purchase But Today Only

Find items for as little as $4! 🛍️

Old Navy | Facebook

Canadians are starting their holiday shopping earlier this year and early Black Friday sales are popping up left, right and centre.

Canadians are starting their holiday shopping earlier this year and early Black Friday sales are popping up left, right and centre.

Along with month-long deals, some brands like Old Navy are launching day-long flash sales. For today, November 8, you can save 40% off your entire Old Navy purchase. This promotion is online-only and not valid in stores.

You can find everything from PJs for the whole family (yes, even the dog!) to gifts starting at just $5 for yourself or as a stocking stuffer.

Make sure you check out our Old Navy shopping hacks to get the best out of your experience. You won't be able to combine any other discount codes with this sale, but it'll automatically apply at checkout with no minimum purchase required.

Old Navy

Details: Today, November 8, you can save 40% on your entire purchase at Old Navy Canada. If you spend more than $50, you'll get your order shipped FREE, with free returns on all orders!

Find It On OLD NAVY

Sport Chek's Friends And Family Event Is Back & You Can Save On Winter Gear This Weekend

This promo code gets you 25% off regular items and an extra 10% off sale items.

@sportchek | Instagram

If you're looking to buy a new pair of hockey skates or a winter jacket, now's the time to do so because Sport Chek's Friends & Family Event is back! Now until November 8, you can get 25% regular-priced items and an extra 10% off sale items.

If you're looking to buy a new pair of hockey skates or a winter jacket, now's the time to do so because Sport Chek's Friends & Family Event is back! Now until November 8, you can get 25% regular-priced items and an extra 10% off sale items.

Michael Kors Has An Early Black Friday Sale & Some Bags Are 75% Off Right Now

Rejoice! When are you ever going to save $549 on a bag again? 👜

@ezgii.doner | Instagram, @silvanamooura | Instagram

Those who crave the finer things in life need not worry about going in the red. Michael Kors is having a massive early Black Friday sale with savings of 50% and, in some special cases, a whole lot more.

Those who crave the finer things in life need not worry about going in the red. Michael Kors is having a massive early Black Friday sale with savings of 50% and, in some special cases, a whole lot more.

Canada's Best Early Black Friday 2021 Deals You Can Shop For Now

Find sales from brands like Best Buy, Canadian Tire, Michael Kors and more!

Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime, Kaspars Grinvalds | Dreamstime

*This article was updated November 8 to include new early Black Friday sales.

*This article was updated November 8 to include new early Black Friday sales.

Nasty Gal Has A 60% Off Sale RN & There's Some Seriously Cute Stuff You Can Add To Cart

From cozy loungewear for the weekend to fancy dresses you can save for NYE! 💃

@nastygal | Instagram

Every now and then, Nasty Gal has a huge sale that's impossible to resist, especially if you love buying clothes. Right now, everything is 60% off, while sale items are up to 80% off!

Every now and then, Nasty Gal has a huge sale that's impossible to resist, especially if you love buying clothes. Right now, everything is 60% off, while sale items are up to 80% off!

