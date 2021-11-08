Canadians Can Save 40% Off Their Entire Old Navy Purchase But Today Only

Halloween is officially over and as we roll into November, we're already dreaming about the holidays. This year, many Canadians will be doing their holiday shopping earlier than usual and brands are already launching gift guides, advent calendars, and stocking stuffers.
One of the most anticipated events around this time of year is Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. Even though Black Friday is still a few weeks away, you can already find some early deals from your favourite brands. This list is frequently updated, so check back for updates!
Available Now
Amazon Canada has deals during the entire month of November and some of them go fast, so we recommend checking back often. You can also check out Amazon's gift guides in preparation for the holidays.
If you've always wanted a 3D printer, you can get one on sale from Anycubic from now until November 30. Use the code ACBF to save $10 off already discounted devices.
Save an extra 10% off select furniture and home goods at Aosom using the code Black10.
Best Buy is one of the most popular stores that Canadians shop at during Black Friday weekend and you can already find great deals on electronics. What's great about their early deals is that they'll refund you the difference if the items you buy go lower in price later on.
You can already save up to 70% off kitchen items, 60% off tools and 50% off vacuums on the Canadian Tire website before Black Friday weekend.
Get a new mattress for 15% off and 10% off all other bedding from Casper off using the code BF2021 from now until November 19.
Starting right now, you can save 70% on a variety of purses and accessories from Coach with free shipping on all orders.
From now until November 30, you can save 40% off your first order of Evive frozen-to-fresh products with the code BF40.
You can save an extra 50% on sale items from the Fossil site using the code FIRSTPEEK until November 7.
Starting today and running until December 1, you can save 65% off frames using the code EARLY65, 40% off designer glasses or sunglasses with the code DESIGNER40, buy one get one free on glasses and sunglasses using code BOGOFREE and 25% off contact lenses using code CONTACTS25.
You can get a sneak peek into some of the Michael Kors Black Friday sale items with bags that are $419 off along with deals on shoes, watches and other accessories, too.
If you're in need of a new laptop, you can shop Microsoft's early Black Friday deals on PCs up to $720 off.
Starting Thursday, November 4, you can get up to 40% off items in stores and online for women, men, kids and home, from brands like UGG, Dr. Martens and many more.
You can already find some deals up on the Old Navy Canada website including cozy matching family PJs and winter wear. Try your hand at these Old Navy shopping hacks to save even more.
Starting November 8, get the bestselling Always Pan for $125 (originally $195) or the Dinner for 4 bundle for $250 (originally $385).
Save up to 40% off various pieces of jewelry including gold and diamond pieces starting now. You can also save up to 20% on black diamonds with the code PE20BDAFF!
The Canadian hosiery brand makes tights and accessories out of a really unique fabric that's "nearly indestructible" and you can save 30% storewide starting now.
You can already save up to 65% on clothing, accessories and home goods at SHEIN during their early Black Friday sale.
Coming Soon
Get a new pair of shoes or other accessories for up to 50% off at ALDO starting November 24 at 6 p.m. EST until November 30.
Treat yourself with a bath product up to 50% off from Ottawa-based Bathorium in store at the Rideau Centre or online starting November 24 until November 29.
Vancouver-based apparel brand DUER will have deals starting November 22 including 40% off sitewide, with 20% to 40% off seasonal products and 10% to 15% off bestsellers.
Black Friday is the perfect time to save on more splurge-worthy items like a new mattress. ENDY's sale will begin on November 11.
Indigo's Black Friday deals will be going live on November 26 and will cover books, toys, electronics, fashion and more. There are also weekly deals that you can shop in the meantime.
If you're shopping for the little one in your life, you can save on adorable clothing, home and play gear from Maisonette. From November 18 to 19 you can save 30% during their cyber week sneak peek, and save 10% on purchases $75 and over, 15% on purchases $300 and over and 20% on purchases $600 and over during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
The MIRROR home workout system is finally coming to Canada and will be sold through the Lululemon site on November 22. You have to join the waitlist and you'll be able to get a $250 Lululemon gift card with your MIRROR.
The Canadian fashion brand rarely has sales so their BFCM sale between November 22 to 29 is the perfect time to shop their stylish basics. You can save 25% to 75% off select footwear, 25% to 50% off select CORE clothing and 25% off CORE footwear.
Deals on Walmart Canada's site will go live on November 17 at 9 p.m. EST. Afterwards, they'll have their toy and gaming event on November 25 along with more Black Friday deals.