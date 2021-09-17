9 Old Navy Canada Fall Wardrobe Finds You Can Get For $60 Or Less
Including jeans, leggings, and their iconic fleece.
The summer heat is slipping away, marking sweater weather's sweet return. Say goodbye to flip flops and welcome back layers of leggings, fleece and denim.
If you're hoping to refresh your fall wardrobe without feeling guilty at checkout, check out Old Navy's styles that start at just $10. Get even more savings from now until September 19, when Old Navy's Super-Ca$h program ends — a program that allows you to earn more the more you spend.
Just sign in to your Old Navy account, add at least $25 of fall staples to your cart and apply the promo code found in your Value Center to get $10 off. The more you spend, the more you save.
Whether it's straight-cut jeans, cozy hoodies, biker shorts or leggings, Old Navy has what you'll need to enjoy sweater weather to the fullest. Their new BODEQUALITY collection, with sizes XS to 4XL, boasts must-have pieces for folks of all body types — all sizes, all styles, same price.
This autumn season, look your best without breaking the bank by snagging these nine finds priced at $50 or under.
High-Waisted Curvy O.G. Straight Jeans
Price: $49.99
Details: Searching for some flattering '90s denim? Meet your match: these mom jeans are designed for comfort and made with a little extra room and soft stretch to fit your curves.
Old Navy uses a "Secret-Smooth" front pocket so you have space for your keys and change — without any added bulk. Dress these jeans up or down in any season.
PowerSoft Performance Bodysuit
Price: $59.99
Details: If you haven't seen these one-piece bodysuits yet, get ready to fall in love. Comfy and cute, this jumpsuit can transition from yoga class to date night just by throwing on a jean jacket and some heels.
Bonus: it has a built-in shelf bra and pockets.
Gender-Neutral Pullover Hoodie
Price: $49.99
Details: You can't go wrong with a hoodie. Available in a variety of colours — from black, white and charcoal to yellows, reds and bright pinks — this pull-over is the perfect companion for your every fall adventure.
If you like coordinating your fits, complete the look with matching gender-neutral joggers and sweatpants (sold separately).
High-Waisted Slouchy Straight Cropped Ripped Light-Wash Jeans
Price: $59.99
Details: You've got to love a good ripped-jean moment. These distressed jeans have a relaxed fit and add an effortless vibe to any look.
These 100% cotton denim bottoms will look super cute with an oversized cardigan and ankle booties for your Thanksgiving fit.
Mock-Neck Zipped Fleece Performance Cardigan
Price: $34.99
Details: If you're looking for something cozy to throw on, microfleece is where it's at. This mock-neck sweater will be your new go-to because it's soft, warm and a great layering piece. Get your fall on in colours like dusty red and forest green.
Oh, and it has thumbholes. Major plus.
High-Waisted PowerSoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
Price:
$49.99 $16.97
Details: Leggings are a timeless wardrobe staple. Going for a fall hike? Leggings. Running errands? Leggings. Work from home? Leggings. You get the point.
These PowerSoft leggings, like the rest of the PowerSoft line, are made with light compression fabric so you can feel your best at all times. They've got everything you'd want your leggings to have: super stretch, breathability, pockets, elastic waistband, moisture-wicking technology and chafe-preventing material (lifesaver).
Light Support PowerSoft Longline Sports Bra
Price:
$36.99 $21.97
Details: Wear this PowerSoft sports bra under your shirt as a bra or as a top itself. It's ideal for those workouts where you want the coverage without the stifling heat of another layer.
Pair it with matching leggings to make everyone in your spin class jealous.
Mid-Rise Kicker Boot-Cut Black Jeans
Price:
$44.99 $35.90
Details: Add some pep to your step with these boot-cut jeans. This mid-rise style is comfortable and chic — not to mention this is the perfect cut to flex your new fall booties.
Wear these on your annual pumpkin-patch visit and make sure to get a picture for the 'gram.
Oversized Vintage Tunic Sweatshirt
Price:
$44.99 $32
Details: You already know anything with the word "vintage" in it will be a look, and this tunic doesn't fall short. The Vintage Vibes line at Old Navy is filled with soft-washed fleece and t-shirts, perfect for when you're looking for something comfy to wear to class or your next Zoom meeting.
Picking out an outfit in the morning has never felt so easy: throw this oversized tunic on with some leggings and call it a day.
Being prepared to look your best this fall season may come at a price, but it doesn't have to be a hefty one. Old Navy prides itself on affordable fashion — grab these staple pieces online or in-store to stock up your fall wardrobe without the buyer's remorse.
