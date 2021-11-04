11 Best Buy Shopping Hacks That Every Canadian Needs To Know
From Black Friday price-matching to special appliance clearance stores!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
We love a good deal, but it's not always easy to find. That's why shopping hacks come in handy because just a few extra clicks can save you money or make your shopping experience a whole lot easier.
One of the most popular stores that Canadians like to shop at, especially during Black Friday weekend, is Best Buy. While most of these tips apply all year round, now's the perfect time to test some of these hacks out.
Black Friday Price Adjustments
Details: Don't wait until Black Friday to save on tech items on your holiday wish list. Anything labelled "Black Friday Price Now" on their website means that it'll be the same price on Black Friday, so there's no point waiting. For anything else, you can buy it now and bring it in for a price adjustment if it goes on sale after Black Friday.
Trade-In Program
Details: If you're looking to upgrade your device, you can bring your current one in (as long as it's in working condition) and get it valued in exchange for a Best Buy gift card. You can use the trade-in program calculator to get an idea of how much you can get for your device before you bring it in.
Low Price Guarantee
Details: If you buy something from Best Buy and see it on sale on another retailer or authorized dealer, you can bring your receipt within 30 days to get your purchase price matched. There are a few rules though, for instance, the price you're matching can't be from a marketplace seller.
Shop Outlet Deals
Details: Best Buy Outlet has four different ways you can save big on products. Clearance items are those that are new but discounted. Open box items are those that have been returned but only lightly used. There are two types of open box products: those that are inspected and come with a six-month warranty, and those that are more thoroughly inspected by the Best Buy Geek Squad with a longer warranty. Lastly, refurbished items are those that are more used but still work.
Find It On BEST BUY CANADA
Red Tags Show The Biggest Deals
Details: According to this Best Buy Canada blog post, the best deals of the day are those that have a "Top Deal" red tag on them. If the price itself is in red, that means the item's on sale (even if it's not a top deal). The same blog post also points out you can use the filter boxes on the left under "Current Offers" to only show you top deals or sale items.
Visit The Clearance Stores (BC and GTA Only)
Details: If you live near Langley, British Columbia or Brampton, Ontario, you're lucky because you're close to the only two Best Buy clearance stores in Canada. You can visit the store and look at clearance and gently used items to score major discounts on items that might not even be available online.
Geek Squad Plan
Details: You might already know this, but the Best Buy Geek Squad team can help you with everything from installation to repairs, and provide support 24/7 with a monthly membership. For $19.99 a month, you can get support for all your devices, even if they're not from Best Buy! On top of that, you'll also get exclusive product and repair discounts, device protection services and more.
Consider Financing Options
Details: You can get financing on almost anything these days and products at Best Buy are no exception. When you get a Best Buy finance card, you can pay over the course of six, 12 or 24 months instead of all at once. This is a great option if you're moving and buying a lot of new and expensive appliances at once.
Try Negotiating For A Lower Price
Details: There may be some flexibility on pricing at Best Buy since we know that price-matching is allowed, especially on bigger ticket items. If you're shopping in-store, it doesn't hurt to ask about any additional savings or if the salesperson is able to throw in some freebies like cords or cases. You could even try getting a discount if you're buying a bundle. You gotta shoot your shot!
Double-Check Marketplace Seller Information
Details: Marketplace sellers are people who sell their own or other brands' products through the Best Buy website. Each marketplace seller can have different shipping and return policies and exclusions from deals on store-sold items, so you might want to check them out first. You can spot marketplace seller items with the blue shopping bag icon and click the "Marketplace Seller" label to see their profile and ratings.
Recycling & Donation Programs
Details: If you have no idea how to recycle used batteries or other tech gadgets, you can just bring it to a Best Buy service desk and they'll take care of it for you. If you're upgrading your laptop, you can donate your old one to a student in need through the Best Buy and HP Refresh Program in collaboration with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada.