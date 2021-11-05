6 Ways Canadians Can Make Extra Money For The Holidays Because Being Broke Is No Joke
Being paid to shop? What a gift! 🎁
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
It's scary how easy it is to overspend during the holidays as we set off to buy presents for our friends, our family and ourselves. With a bit of planning, there are ways to not only save money but earn a little extra on the side, too.
There are apps, websites and other tools you can download and start using so you can earn some spare change for the holidays. The money can go towards paying off your credit card balance, buying someone special a thoughtful gift or donating it to a local charity. What you do with your money is up to you!
Here are six ways you can earn some extra money this holiday season.
Download the Ampli app
Details: This app lets you earn cash back from transactions with hundreds of participating brands including Indigo, Rexall, Adidas, and more. When you want to cash out, all you have to do is send yourself a free e-transfer once your balance is over $15.
Find It On AMPLI
Download the Drop app
Details; This app syncs to your bank card so you can automatically earn points for shopping at your favourite brands like Lululemon and Sephora. It even works when you use other apps like Uber or Lyft. Once you've accumulated enough points, you can turn them into gift cards.
Find It On DROP
Shop via Rakuten
Details: The Canadian shopping site helps you earn money and rewards, discover brands, and gain access to great deals, promo codes and coupons with your favourite retailers like Nike, GAP and even Amazon. If you join now, you get a $5 bonus!
Find It On RAKUTEN
Sign up to be a dog walker
Details: With a lot of families going away on holiday vacations, there's a need for pet sitters and dog walkers right now. If you want to get paid to play with puppies, it's super easy to sign up for Rover. Sitters who offer boarding can make up to twice as much as those who don't.
Find It On ROVER
Sign up for Respondent
Details: Love surveys? Then you'll love Respondent. You can sign up, create a profile and be matched with research studies that fit your description. Once you complete a study (they take about half an hour) you'll get paid automatically via Pay Pal. I personally filled out a survey last week and made an easy $30!
Find It On RESPONDENT
Become a temporary seasonal worker
Details: If you don't mind putting in the extra hours outside your regular job, a lot of companies like Bath & Body Works and Canada Post are hiring temporary seasonal workers right now. If you live and breathe all things beauty, then maybe a weekend gig at Sephora Canada might be of interest? You'd be amazed at how much some of these companies pay by the hour.