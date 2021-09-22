The Best Places To Buy Jeans In Canada If You're Looking For Your Perfect Fall Pair
Whether you like a wide leg or can't give up your skinny jeans, there's something for everyone.
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
As you tuck away your shorts and summer dresses, you're probably starting to dig into your fall wardrobe. Sure, sweatpants and leggings are comfortable, but a good pair of jeans is just as warm and far more versatile.
Here are 11 of the top stores in Canada where you can find your new favourite pair of jeans.
GAP
Details: GAP has so many different fits, lengths and colours of jeans to choose from. The brand also has a denim washing program called Washwell that saves millions of litres of water a year!
Find Women's On GAP | Find Men's On GAP
Old Navy
Details: Old Navy has affordable jeans that are still really comfortable without costing an arm and a leg. The size-inclusive line includes so many styles up to size 30.
Find Women's On OLD NAVY | Find Men's On OLD NAVY
DUER Performance
Details: DUER is a Canadian brand that sells jeans you can actually breathe in (and even work out in!). The stretch fabric also minimizes odour and helps regulate temperature.
Find Women's On DUER | Find Men's On DUER
Levi's
Details: Levi's is a classic when it comes to denim and right now you can save 30% on select styles. The discount is automatically applied and marked right on the product pages.
Find Women's On LEVI'S | Find Men's On LEVI'S
Everlane
Details: Everlane partners with ethical factories around the world to create their jeans and have a fantastic selection of jeans. You can find styles based on stretch level and fit.
Find Women's On EVERLANE | Find Men's On EVERLANE
Silver Jeans Co.
Details: Silver Jeans Co. is a family-owned denim brand that has been designing jeans for a century. They even have a denim 101 page on their site that'll teach you how to find your perfect fit, details to look for and how to take care of your denim.
Find Women's On SILVER JEANS CO. | Find Men's On SILVER JEANS CO.
G-Star RAW
Details: G-Star RAW is a super trendy brand that gets its name from its use of unwashed, untreated raw denim. Celebs like Jaden Smith and Pharrell Williams have partnered with the brand in the past and Snoop Dogg's capsule collection is their latest collaboration.
Find Women's On G-STAR RAW | Find Men's On G-STAR RAW
H&M
Details: While it doesn't necessarily specialize in denim, H&M makes a good pair of affordable jeans. You can pick up this pair of super wide-leg jeans that are really popular right now for under $40.
Find Women's On H&M | Find Men's On H&M
American Eagle
Details: American Eagle has awesome mom jeans (among so many other styles). You can even shop cute overalls as an easy-peasy outfit option.
Find Women's On AMERICAN EAGLE | Find Men's On AMERICAN EAGLE
Dynamite
Details: Dynamite just dropped their new fall collection and it includes so many cute jeans. You can also head to their sale section and find a bunch of cheap jeans for around $30.