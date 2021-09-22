Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals

The Best Places To Buy Jeans In Canada If You're Looking For Your Perfect Fall Pair

Whether you like a wide leg or can't give up your skinny jeans, there's something for everyone.

The Best Places To Buy Jeans In Canada If You're Looking For Your Perfect Fall Pair
@lindsiedee | Instagram, @duerperformance | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As you tuck away your shorts and summer dresses, you're probably starting to dig into your fall wardrobe. Sure, sweatpants and leggings are comfortable, but a good pair of jeans is just as warm and far more versatile.

Here are 11 of the top stores in Canada where you can find your new favourite pair of jeans.

GAP

Details: GAP has so many different fits, lengths and colours of jeans to choose from. The brand also has a denim washing program called Washwell that saves millions of litres of water a year!

Find Women's On GAP | Find Men's On GAP

Old Navy

Details: Old Navy has affordable jeans that are still really comfortable without costing an arm and a leg. The size-inclusive line includes so many styles up to size 30.

Find Women's On OLD NAVY | Find Men's On OLD NAVY

DUER Performance

Details: DUER is a Canadian brand that sells jeans you can actually breathe in (and even work out in!). The stretch fabric also minimizes odour and helps regulate temperature.

Find Women's On DUER | Find Men's On DUER

Levi's

Details: Levi's is a classic when it comes to denim and right now you can save 30% on select styles. The discount is automatically applied and marked right on the product pages.

Find Women's On LEVI'S | Find Men's On LEVI'S

Everlane

Details: Everlane partners with ethical factories around the world to create their jeans and have a fantastic selection of jeans. You can find styles based on stretch level and fit.

Find Women's On EVERLANE | Find Men's On EVERLANE

Silver Jeans Co.

Details: Silver Jeans Co. is a family-owned denim brand that has been designing jeans for a century. They even have a denim 101 page on their site that'll teach you how to find your perfect fit, details to look for and how to take care of your denim.

Find Women's On SILVER JEANS CO. | Find Men's On SILVER JEANS CO.

G-Star RAW

Details: G-Star RAW is a super trendy brand that gets its name from its use of unwashed, untreated raw denim. Celebs like Jaden Smith and Pharrell Williams have partnered with the brand in the past and Snoop Dogg's capsule collection is their latest collaboration.

Find Women's On G-STAR RAW | Find Men's On G-STAR RAW

H&M

Details: While it doesn't necessarily specialize in denim, H&M makes a good pair of affordable jeans. You can pick up this pair of super wide-leg jeans that are really popular right now for under $40.

Find Women's On H&M | Find Men's On H&M

American Eagle

Details: American Eagle has awesome mom jeans (among so many other styles). You can even shop cute overalls as an easy-peasy outfit option.

Find Women's On AMERICAN EAGLE | Find Men's On AMERICAN EAGLE

Dynamite

Details: Dynamite just dropped their new fall collection and it includes so many cute jeans. You can also head to their sale section and find a bunch of cheap jeans for around $30.

Find It On DYNAMITE CLOTHING

From Your Site Articles

17 Plus-Size Jackets You Can Get In Canada That Made Me Even More Excited For Cozy Season

Some of them are on sale, too. 👀

@columbia | Instagram, Old Navy

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Now that the weather is getting a little cooler, it's time to start packing away your tanks and sundresses and transition back to sweater weather.

Keep Reading Show less

G-Star Raw Just Launched A Capsule Collection With Snoop Dogg & Here’s Where You Can Buy It

The rapper is the star of the brand's latest campaign! 🙌

G-Star Raw

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If there's one thing Snoop Dogg loves (well, besides the obvious), it's denim! The rapper is often seen rocking jeans that look effortlessly cool and incredibly comfy.

Keep Reading Show less

I Tried Old Navy's New Size-Inclusive Range & It Low-key Made Me Emotional

"Dear women everywhere..."

Sarah Rohoman | Narcity, Sarah Rohoman | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

Shopping for clothes can either be a fun or traumatic experience for me, so I'm happy to say that my recent trip to Old Navy with their new size-inclusive range was pretty wonderful.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Labour Day Sales Across Canada Are Here & You Can Start Shopping Right Now

So many deals from places like Best Buy, Sorel, Canadian Tire and more! 🛍️

@casper | Instagram, @atmooutdoor | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

What's not to love about a long weekend? You get an extra day off, a four-day workweek afterwards, plus a ton of great deals from your favourite brands.

Keep Reading Show less