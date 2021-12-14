Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
fashion & clothing

Abercrombie's Curve Love Jeans Are The Denim That Dreams Are Made Of & You Can Get 40% Off RN

I managed to snag a pair for $28.04 that would otherwise cost $110!

Abercrombie's Curve Love Jeans Are The Denim That Dreams Are Made Of & You Can Get 40% Off RN
@abercrombie | Instagram, May Ning | Narcity

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As far as popular 2000s fashion brands go, Abercrombie & Fitch has come a long way since their Y2K days. Over recent years, the brand has launched more inclusive sizing with lines like the Curve Love collection which feature jeans with extra space in the hips.

The brand has a variety of styles when it comes to denim, carrying everything from mom jeans to skinny to '90s straight. All jeans run from 23 to 37 and in short, regular and long lengths. While it still isn't as diverse of a range as Old Navy, for example, it's still an improvement.

Right now, there's a deal going on where you can get up to 40% off select items, plus an extra 15% off almost everything.

I managed to snag these 90s Low Rise Straight Jeans for just $28.04 that would otherwise cost $110. The quality is amazing and they feel so sturdy that I'm pretty sure they'll last me forever. I also picked up this Trapeze Cami for just $9.34 (originally $49) and these Ribbed Kick Flare Sweater Pants for $39.99 (originally $79).

Some other items I have my eye on are these Vegan Leather Ankle Straight Pants for $120 and this A&F Faux Fur Mini Puffer for $99 (originally $198). They're both an extra 15% off right now!

Abercrombie & Fitch

You can treat yourself to a new pair of jeans and other apparel from Abercrombie & Fitch that now comes in a bigger size range. For a limited time, you can get up to 40% off select styles and an extra 15% off almost everything else. Free shipping is included when you spend $75 or more.

Abercrombie & Fitch
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

17 Dresses You Can Sparkle In On New Year's Eve From Dynamite, Simons & More

They're all $100 or less!

Dynamite, Abercrombie & Fitch, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are few occasions throughout the year where you have an excuse to dress up and feel glam, and New Year's Eve is one of them. After weeks of holiday shopping for others, now is the time to treat yourself to a pretty new outfit to start 2022 off with a bang.

Keep Reading Show less

12 Toronto Shops That Sell Gift Cards If You Have No Idea What To Get Your BFF For The Holidays

Who doesn't want a shopping spree in the 6ix for Christmas?

@daughter_store | Instagram, @threefateshop | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

There are two types of people in the world: those who love getting cash or gift cards for the holidays and those who don't.

Keep Reading Show less

Here Are 9 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers From Michael Kors & Almost All Of Them Are On Sale

Order ASAP & they'll arrive before December! 🙌

@michaelkors | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're still ordering your last-minute gifts for the holidays, you won't want to skip out on these stocking stuffers from Michael Kors.

Keep Reading Show less

This Is Your Last Week To Order Bath & Body Works Canada Gifts & Get Them In Time For Christmas

You have until December 16 to order online so gifts are under the tree by December 25.

Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Candles for Christmas? Groundbreaking. All jokes aside, a candle really is a gift you can't go wrong with for the holidays.

Keep Reading Show less