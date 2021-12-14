Abercrombie's Curve Love Jeans Are The Denim That Dreams Are Made Of & You Can Get 40% Off RN
I managed to snag a pair for $28.04 that would otherwise cost $110!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
As far as popular 2000s fashion brands go, Abercrombie & Fitch has come a long way since their Y2K days. Over recent years, the brand has launched more inclusive sizing with lines like the Curve Love collection which feature jeans with extra space in the hips.
The brand has a variety of styles when it comes to denim, carrying everything from mom jeans to skinny to '90s straight. All jeans run from 23 to 37 and in short, regular and long lengths. While it still isn't as diverse of a range as Old Navy, for example, it's still an improvement.
Right now, there's a deal going on where you can get up to 40% off select items, plus an extra 15% off almost everything.
I managed to snag these 90s Low Rise Straight Jeans for just $28.04 that would otherwise cost $110. The quality is amazing and they feel so sturdy that I'm pretty sure they'll last me forever. I also picked up this Trapeze Cami for just $9.34 (originally $49) and these Ribbed Kick Flare Sweater Pants for $39.99 (originally $79).
Some other items I have my eye on are these Vegan Leather Ankle Straight Pants for $120 and this A&F Faux Fur Mini Puffer for $99 (originally $198). They're both an extra 15% off right now!
Abercrombie & Fitch
