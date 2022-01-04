Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
lululemon

Lululemon's Boxing Day Sale Ends Today & Here Are 9 Items You Should Add To Cart ASAP

This includes Align leggings, of course, and "the best joggers ever made."

Lululemon's Boxing Day Sale Ends Today & Here Are 9 Items You Should Add To Cart ASAP
Lululemon | Facebook

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you got a gift card or a prepaid credit card for Christmas this year, here's one way to spend it! Lululemon's Boxing Day Sale ends soon and it's your last chance to score a good deal on leggings, sports bras and more.

If being more active is part of your 2022 goals, then you can dress the part and shop the brand's best prices of the season. The sale, which ends Tuesday, January 4 at 2 p.m. EST, includes a ton of clothes and accessories for men and women.

Not sure what you want to spend your Christmas bonus on? Here are nine Lululemon items you can buy on sale right. FYI: all items are final sale, meaning you can't return or exchange anything.

Ready to Rulu High-Rise Jogger

Lululemon

Many shoppers are calling these pants "the best joggers ever made." They're lightweight, super comfortable and available in 13 colours however the sizes are limited.

Lululemon
$118 $79
Buy Now

Align Tank Top

Lululemon

The widely popular Align tank is on sale and available in a bunch of different colours but limited sizes. This tank is designed for yoga and feels buttery-soft, just like the matching Align leggings.

Lululemon
$58 $39
Buy Now

Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0

Lululemon

This long-sleeve shirt is designed for running and training with fabric that prevents chaffing. It's currently available in three colours and prints in limited sizes. You can get the tank and t-shirt versions on sale, too.

Lululemon
$88 $54
Buy Now

Perfectly Oversized Crew

Lululemon

We have nothing but love for this love for this roomy, perfectly oversized sweatshirt that's long enough to cover the bum. You can pair it with leggings or sweatpants for a super relaxed look.

Lululemon
$108 $79
Buy Now

ABC Skinny-Fit Pant

Lululemon

These skinny, five-pocket pants give you freedom of movement and all-day comfort. One shopper wrote, "they’re not skin tight, and look great when you roll the cuff too."

Lululemon
$138 $89
Buy Now

Align High-Rise Pant

Lululemon

The 28-inch length on these buttery-soft leggings is intended to sit just above the ankle. These are great to wear while practising yoga or pilates but can also be worn while lounging around the house, too.

Lululemon
$98 $79
Buy Now

Ribbed Contoured High-Rise Short

Lululemon

The next time you're on the mat, you'll notice how great the flexible ribbed texture and cool sensation of these shorts feel on your skin. Only a few sizes are left in black, dew green and spiced chai.

Lululemon
$68 $49
Buy Now

Surge Warm Half-Zip

Lululemon

This warm, sweat-wicking zip-up can help you conquer cold-weather runs throughout the winter. Shoppers say it's breathable, fits true to size, and blocks out most of the wind.

Lululemon
$118 $59
Buy Now

Fleece-Lined Knit Beanie

Lululemon

If you plan on going out for runs this winter, this is an ideal hat to wear. A touch of yak hair makes this fabric feel soft against your skin. Bonus: it's machine-washable!

Lululemon
$64 $49
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

Indigo’s Boxing Day Sale Is On Now & Here Are 11 Things You Can Save Up To 50% On

Time to say goodbye to 2021 — and our wallets! 😅

Indigo

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

2021 is coming to an end and to celebrate, Indigo launched The Good Stuff Sale that features incredible savings on all their best stuff. If you received a couple of Indigo gift cards from your family over the holidays, now’s the perfect time to use them!

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Boxing Day 2021 Deals In Canada You Can Shop For Now

Save up to 87% on electronics, clothes, shoes, beauty and even sex toys! 🛍️

Niloo138 | Dreamstime, Nisarg Lakhmani | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Believe it or not, it's finally Boxing Day and the number of deals and discounts are overwhelming, to say the least! Lucky for you, we went ahead and curated this alphabetical list with some of the best Boxing Day deals in the country — so you can spend less time searching and more time shopping.

Keep Reading Show less

Best Buy Canada Just Kicked Off Their Boxing Day Sale & The Discounts Are Massive

You can save hundreds of dollars on Samsung, Dyson, Vitamix and other popular brands.

Yooran Park | Dreamstime, Nd3000 | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you thought the Black Friday sale was impressive, then wait until you learn what Best Buy Canada has in store for Boxing Day. The retailer is kicking off its massive sale two days early and we have all the details.

Keep Reading Show less

The Lululemon Boxing Day Sale Is On Now & Here's What You Can Get

You can score a great deal on Align leggings, tanks and sports bras. 😍

Lululemon

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The moment we've all been waiting for is here: Lululemon's Boxing Day Sale is on now and the markdowns are impressive!

Keep Reading Show less