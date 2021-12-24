Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Deals
boxing day

The Lululemon Boxing Day Sale Is On Now & Here's What You Can Get

You can score a great deal on Align leggings, tanks and sports bras. 😍

The Lululemon Boxing Day Sale Is On Now & Here's What You Can Get
Lululemon

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The moment we've all been waiting for is here: Lululemon's Boxing Day Sale is on now and the markdowns are impressive!

Because the clothes are high-quality, their prices are normally pretty high. But if you shop now, you can buy popular items for almost half-off. Select Align leggings are on sale for $79 (originally $98) and Align bras are on sale for $39 (originally $58).

The Boxing Day sale includes a lot of men's clothes and accessories, too, including the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt for $39 (originally $78) and the City Sweat Pullover Hoodie for $59 (originally $118).

Accessories on sale include the popular Everywhere Belt Bag for $28 (originally $38), available in five different colour combos. You can also get these super cute chevron knit mittens for just $49 (originally $64).

If you're on the hunt for a new yoga mat, you can buy the Arise Mat for $89 (originally $98) or the Reversible Mat for $59 (originally $68). They both come in a bunch of different colours, including pink, blue and black.

It's important to note that all items are final sale, meaning you can't return or exchange anything. You can score free shipping on all orders and you also have the option to pick up at your local store within two hours.

Lululemon

Lululemon's Boxing Day Sale is on now and you won't want to miss these incredible markdowns. While their high-quality items are normally pretty pricy, if you shop now you can score a ton of popular items for almost half-off.

Lululemon
Buy Now

Amazon Canada Boxing Day Deals Are On Now & Here Are 28 Awesome Items You Can Buy

Excuse me while I spend the rest of my money on myself. 🛍️

@kitchenaid_ca | Instagram, Amazon Canada

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you've been counting down the days until Boxing Day, then it's time to get excited. Whether you've been waiting to splurge on a new TV or laptop, or simply want to browse, big Boxing Day deals have officially dropped at Amazon Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

The DavidsTea Semi-Annual Sale Is On Now & You Can Stock Up On Your Favourite Blends

Save up to 50% on teas, sets and accessories! 🍵

@davidstea | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

A cozy holiday break wouldn't be complete without a warm mug of tea from one of Canada's favourite tea brands. DavidsTea is having their semi-annual sale right now you can get up to 50% off a bunch of different teas and accessories.

Keep Reading Show less

Dynamite's Boxing Day Sale Is Coming Soon & Almost Everything Will Be 70% Off

Save up to 70% December 25 until January 9! 🛍️

@dynamiteclothing | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One Canadian fashion brand that's had a successful year is Dynamite. From their staple leather Gisele pants to their gorgeous holiday edit collection, we can definitely say it's been a favourite of ours in 2021.

Keep Reading Show less

The Best Boxing Day TV Deals In Canada That'll Let You Binge-Watch Your Fave Series In Style

Because the second season of Euphoria is out soon & we need to be ready.

@thesourceca | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Are you tired of watching your favourite Christmas movies on a teeny-tiny laptop screen? I sure as heck am. With Boxing Day deals coming in hot, there couldn't be a better time to upgrade your home-theatre experience with a new TV at a remarkable discount.

Keep Reading Show less