Lululemon Jobs Are Available Across Canada & You Could Get Paid Up To $35 An Hour
The jobs come with some super sweet perks too. 👀
If you're looking for a job in Canada with decent pay and some seriously sweet perks, look no further.
Lululemon Canada is currently hiring for tons of different roles across the country, and some positions pay up to $35 an hour — no degree needed.
Lululemon offers some great employee benefits too, with extended physical and mental health benefits, an employee assistance program and long-term savings plans.
Staff also get to join its Sweaty Pursuits program, which provides all employees with a monthly allocation of dollars to support their health goals.
Sound like the ideal gig? Here are six Lululemon jobs available in Canada that you can apply for right now.
Assistant manager, guest experience
Salary: $23.60 - $35.13/hour
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for assistant managers at several of its store locations, including in Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, Mississauga, Whistler and Quebec City.
The assistant manager is responsible for ensuring that both customers and staff members "receive a quality experience" each and every day in the store.
While some experience with people management and leadership is required, education like a high school diploma or bachelor's degree isn't necessary for the role.
While the pay can be dependent on the location, you can make up to $35.13 an hour as an assistant manager at Lululemon.
Key leader
Salary: $17.25 - $22/hour
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is hiring key leaders at multiple stores across Canada, with positions available in cities including Ottawa, Coquitlam, B.C., Winnipeg, Fredericton and Waterloo.
The key leader is part of the store's leadership team, with duties of the role including providing support for Lululemon educators and overseeing all operations of the retail floor.
While some general work experience is required, no formal education is necessary.
According to Lululemon, the base pay for a key leader ranges from $17.25 - $22 an hour, with a target bonus of an additional $3 per hour, which would make the compensation range between $20.25 and $25 per hour.
Warehouse team lead
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is hiring warehouse team leads in Ontario in Mississauga and Milton.
The warehouse team lead is responsible for supporting warehouse associates, with some of the duties of the role including leading a team of about 10-30 people, and supporting with picking, packing, processing and shipping inventory.
Requirements for the role include three years of experience in a warehouse environment and a flexible schedule.
Design assistant, textures
Who Should Apply: Want to be part of the team that designs Lululemon apparel?
The brand is hiring a design assistant to work in Vancouver with the goal of "[elevating] the Lululemon product by creating unique and original artworks for knit and jacquard."
Some of the tasks assigned to this role include designing artwork, preparing presentations and gathering research for seasons.
Qualifications include up to two years of industry experience and a BA, BFA or BS in textile design, or something similar.
Educator
Salary: $15.25 - $20/hour
Who Should Apply: The brand is hiring full-time and part-time educators in several locations in Canada, including Montreal, Regina, Ottawa and Vancouver.
Lululemon educators are responsible for engaging with customers, sharing product knowledge, and assisting with customer needs.
While formal education isn't required for this role, a high school education would be an asset.
Pay for educators varies by location, but for many cities, pay ranges from $15.25 - $20 an hour, with a target bonus of an extra $3 per hour.
UX designer
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is hiring a UX designer to work in Vancouver from the Store Support Centre.
As a UX designer on Lululemon's retail team, this person will work to optimize in-store and in-app navigation and ensure finding products and people is seamless for customers.
At least three years of experience in product design or user design are required for the role, in addition to a BA or BS in UX/UI design, UCD, HCI, a related field, or an equivalent amount of experience.
Good luck!