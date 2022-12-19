Lululemon Stores Are Hiring Across BC & You Don't Need A Degree To Land These Jobs
You can make up to $35 per hour! 💸
Lululemon is hiring a bunch of in-store jobs across B.C. and the best part about it all is that no formal education is needed to land them.
The fitness company is looking to hire for positions like assistant store managers, key leaders and educators. So, if you know Lulululemon products like the back of your hand, you might already have a head start at landing one of these roles.
Plus, Lululemon offers employees some pretty sweet perks too.
You can expect to see benefits like extended health care plans, paid time off, savings plans, employee discounts and of course, money to put toward fitness.
"Our Sweaty Pursuits program provides all employees with a monthly allocation of dollars to support big and small health goals," the website said.
If you are a fan of the BC-born company and are looking for a new career that doesn't require any degree, some of these open positions might just be what you've been looking for.
Assistant Manager
Salary: $23.60- $35.13 per hour
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for a full-time assistant manager based out of Coquitlam, B.C. You will get to lead a team of staff and organize schedules.
At least one year of previous management work experience is required, although no degree is needed.
Expeditor
Salary: $17.25- $20.00 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you are living in Whistler, this full-time expeditor position might be something that will catch your eye. The expeditor role will require you to organize the backroom and inventory for the Lululemon Whistler store location.
You must be 18 years or older to apply and no degree is needed.
Educator
Salary: $17.25- $20.00 per hour
Who Should Apply: This full-time store educator role is based out of Whistler, B.C. The job will require you to be a people person because it entails a ton of interactions with customers, including helping them out with products and sharing your Lululemon knowledge.
You must be 18 years or older to apply and no degree is needed.
Key Leader
Salary: $17.25- $22.00 per hour
Who Should Apply: The fitness company is looking for a personable full-time key leader to work out of Victoria, B.C. You will lead the sales floor team and it may require you to work some weekends and holidays.
Educator
Salary: $16.25 to $18.85 per hour
Who Should Apply: Lululemon is looking for a full-time store educator to work out of its Willowbrook pop-up location in Langley, B.C. — on a seasonal contract. You will get to interact with guests all day long and help them answer any product questions they may have.
Best of all, no degree is needed!