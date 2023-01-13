These Are Some Of The Highest-Paying Jobs In Canada For 2023 & You Could Make Up To $130K
Here are the industries you'll want to apply to.👇
If you're looking for a new career and wondering what the top-paying jobs in Canada are, look no further.
The top 10 highest-paying jobs in Canada for 2023 have been revealed, and there are certain industries that you'll definitely want to be working in if you want to earn the big bucks.
Recruitment company Randstad Canada recently shared a list of some of the top-paying positions in the country and there are so many different fields where you can make over $100,000 per year.
According to Randstad, "even with inflation and an impending recession, salaries continue to rise because of factors such as skills shortages, talent shortages, rapid job growth, and confident job seekers who aren't afraid to negotiate for better pay."
Here are the top 10 highest-paying jobs in Canada for 2023, according to Randstad:
- Full stack developer
- Financial analyst
- Human resources manager
- Millwright
- Production supervisor
- Executive assistant
- Solution architect
- Forklift operator
- Electrical engineer
- Construction project manager
Entry-level pay for full-stack developers, for instance, starts at about $75,000 per year, according to Randstad, but those with experience can make upwards of $130,000 annually.
The position is in high demand in Canada, the recruitment company says. "There’s never been such a high demand for full-stack developers, and that demand will only keep rising."
And it's not the only well-paying, in-demand position on the list.
For an HR manager, which is one of the most in-demand jobs in Canada for 2023, the salary can be about $83,000 a year for entry-level positions, while experienced workers can earn up to $110,000 per year.
Similarly, construction project managers, which are also in demand this year, can be paid as much as $100,000 per year depending on the working location.
Many of the highest-paying jobs in Canada will require some sort of specialization, education or certification.
For example, being a forklift operator requires becoming certified. According to job platform Indeed Canada, getting forklift certified can increase your chances of being employed and improve your job prospects.
"This certification is in relatively high demand, so there are many potential opportunities for pay raises and promotions," the company says.
Many employers will even offer the certification and training required to operate a forklift for free.
If the process of applying to tons of jobs this year sounds daunting, a TikToker recently shared a hack that he says allows him to apply to 200 jobs in just two days, which could help streamline your process.
Good luck!
