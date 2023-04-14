A TikToker Revealed A Way To Get Money Back For Worn-Out Lululemon Gear & It's So Simple
"Do not throw away your old Lululemon leggings."
Got some Lululemon leggings with holes, pilling or other signs of wear? You may be able to get some money back for them.
A TikToker shared a Lululemon Canada hack that enables shoppers to bring back their worn-out Lululemon clothes and exchange them for cash, and you'll definitely want to keep the tip in mind if you frequently shop at the retailer.
Sam Jarman, aka @sam_jarman on TikTok, recently shared a video with step-by-step instructions of how to use Lululemon's Quality Promise to exchange your old gear for money.
"Do not throw away any of your old Lululemon leggings," Jarman says in a clip posted on the app on March 21.
He then roleplays an interaction between a customer and a Lululemon employee to show viewers what to ask for.
"Hi Lululemon, can I get a refund for these leggings that are peeling?" he asks.
The Lululemon employee then says that since the item is beyond the 30-day return policy window, they can't take them back.
"Actually, I know that you offer a Quality Promise where if the product doesn't perform you'll take it back," says the customer in response.
Lululemon's Quality Promise, as outlined on their website, states that "if [their] product doesn't perform for you, [they'll] take it back."
The quality promise covers usage within a "practical lifetime," according to Lululemon. It can cover things like pilling on leggings or other quality issues.
In his video, Jarman also shared how to request a return for items under the Quality Promise.
To start, you'll want to go to the Lululemon Quality Promise return request page on their website. This can also be found under "Performance Return request" on their Return Policy page.
You'll then have to fill out a form with some basic personal information, including your email address, phone number, and postal code.
Once you've submitted that, Lululemon will ask you to share some details about the item you're trying to return.
You'll have to submit some details including the type of item and the performance issue, which could be things like a broken drawstring, filling coming out, a hole in a pocket, pilling, stitching unraveling or issues with a zipper.
You'll also have to indicate how long you've had your item for and whether it was purchased online, in store, or if it was given to you as a gift.
If you ordered the item, Lululemon asks you to include your order ID, which it says helps ensure you are credited back the right amount if your return request is approved.
"Without your order ID, a credit will be provided at the current price of the item, or if your item isn't in stock, a similar, alternative item," it says.
You'll also have to upload some photos of the issue along with your request.
Once you've done all of this, you can submit your return request. Lululemon says it will review your request and connect with you by email in 12-15 business days.
If your return is accepted, Lululemon will give you everything you need to ship your product back to them and will then process your credit onto an e-gift card.
Alternatively, you can also visit a store and speak to a sales associate about your quality issues.
While whether your return is accepted or not will be on a case-by-case basis, the tip is great to keep in mind, especially for those with a closet full of Lululemon gear!