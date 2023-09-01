Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Sale Has New Arrivals & You Can Get Items For Under $40
Some products are even discounted by $59 to $99!
Lululemon has so many products on sale right now, and you can even get some that are under $40.
If you're looking to get discounts, the We Made Too Much sale in Canada has new arrivals and cheap items available to save you money.
So, let's dive into what products you can find online, the cheapest products and how much money you could save shopping the sale.
Some women's and men's socks in white, black, grey, blue and yellow are discounted from $18 down to $9.
Many headbands are $9 as well, which is a markdown from $14 to $22.
You can also get hats — including the Drawcord Hiking Cap that's $14 (down from $48) — for cheap as part of this sale.
It's not just accessories that are discounted with this sale and available for cheap; you can also find clothes for low prices in certain colours and sizes.
The Sculpt Tank Top in some colours is now between $19 and $39 (
$58 to $64) with the We Made Too Much Sale.
You can get the Scarf-Style Hijab in pink and grey for $19, down from $38.
The Modal-Silk Yoga Tank Top costs $24 to $39 in white and orange, which is discounted from $58, and the Cap Sleeve Hiking Tank Top is $24 to $49, discounted from $68.
Also, the Align Tank Top is between $29 and $49 in some colours (
$68) while the Energy High-Neck Longline Bra is $29, down from $74.
You can get certain styles of the 8-inch Wunder Train High-Rise Short for $29 to $49 (
$64) and the 4-inch Hotty Hot High-Rise Lined Short for $39 to $59 ( $68).
If you're looking for leggings, the super popular 25-inch Align High-Rise Pant costs between $39 and $79 now in a bunch of colours, down from between $98 and $128.
Some of the pricier Lululemon products that are part of the sale actually have huge markdowns too, so you could save a lot of money!
The Relaxed-Fit Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt is now $69 (
$128) in taupe, which means you get $59 off, and the Quilted Light Insulation Cropped Jacket is $79, down from $198, which is a saving of $119.
You can get the full-length City Sleek Slim-Fit 5 Pocket High-Rise Pant for $59, which is $79 cheaper than the original price of $138.
Also, the 25-inch InStill High-Rise Tight in plum is now $39 with this sale, discounted from $138, so you get a saving of $99!
The Peek Pleat High-Rise Tennis Skirt is $49 (
$98), which means it's marked down by 50%.
You can get $69 off the Water-Repellent Fleece Hiking Vest in purple because it's now $59, down from $128.
So, whether you're a regular Lululemon customer looking for a deal or only shop at the retailer when prices are cheap, you might want to check out Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.