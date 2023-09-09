7 Trendy Lululemon Items That Will Keep You Looking Stylish & Fit For Fall 2023 (PHOTOS)
A celeb stylist shared her top picks that will be trending this fall!
Lululemon Canada has plenty of fabulous options for fall to keep you cozy and keep up with the trends.
Canadians love their Lululemon in all seasons, but a chilly fall means plenty of opportunities for leggings, hoodies and cozy pants to slip on and explore the great outdoors or grab a pumpkin spice latte down the street.
Whatever you have on the go this fall, if you plan on shopping at Lululemon, fashion stylist Alicia McNamara has picked out seven items that she believes will be trending at the popular store this fall so you can be ahead of the game.
The Vancouver brand is at the top of the fashion food chain when it comes to athleisure wear, so if you're looking for a new outfit to rock at your spin class or lounge at home in while you binge movies with a cup of apple cider you can look your best.
McNamara has been in the fashion world for almost 10 years and she was the lead stylist for the first two seasons of Canada's Got Talent, so you can sit back and put your faith in her to spot a trending item a mile away.
So if you're stumped on how to stock your closet this autumn, look no further because we've got your Lululemon needs covered.
Here are seven items at Lululemon that fit into hot trends for fall according to McNamara.
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
A Lululemon model wearing the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie.
Price: $118
Item: Scuba Oversized Half -Zip Hoodie
Size range: XS to XXL
Colour: Sonic Pink
Why you need to buy it: Hot pink has been in since Regina George declared it so in Mean Girls, but this bubbly colour has had a massive revival recently thanks to the Barbie movie.
"Since photos of Margot Robbie in the role of the iconic Mattel doll were captured on set last June, all pink everything and Barbiecore pink is trending everywhere," says McNamara.
Not to mention without the hot pink colour, the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie is a hot ticket item all by itself thanks to its comfortable fit.
Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie & Scuba Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Full Length
A model wearing the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie. Right: A model wearing the Scuba Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Full Length.
Lululemon website,Lululemon website
Price: $118 for the Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie & $138 for the Scuba Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Full Length
Item: Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie & Scuba Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Full Length
Size range: XS to XXL & 0 to 14
Colour: Dark Forest
Why you need to buy it: Who doesn't love a comfy and cozy matching set?
McNamara says sage green is a popular fall colour for 2023, so she anticipates this set will be very trendy this season not to mention this set is already getting lots of attention on TikTok.
"Lululemon hauls on TikTok are blasting the scuba mid-rise wide leg and oversized half zip," she says.
The Scuba line is extremely popular, and I don't know about you, but I've seen this green all over, so I don't doubt that it will be selling like hotcakes.
Define Cropped Jacket Nulu
A model wearing Lululemon's Define Cropped Jacket Nulu.
Price: $128
Item: Define Cropped Jacket Nulu
Size range: 0 to 14
Colour: Espresso
Why you need to buy it: The Define jackets have already gone viral on TikTok countless times for their flattering figure-hugging shape, but this season McNamara says the chocolate brown colour will be trending because "chocolate is the favourite neutral this fall."
Brown has been a prominent fall and winter colour for the last few seasons, and it seems to be clinging on this fall, so if you want to hop on the bandwagon of rich tones, you can purchase this sweet jacket to keep you cozy.
Lululemon lab Jacquard Relaxed-Fit Shirt
A model wearing the Lululemon lab Jacquard Relaxed-Fit Shirt.
Price: $168
Item: Lululemon lab Jacquard Relaxed-Fit Shirt
Colour: Leopardo Jacquard MED Black
Size range: 0 to 14
Why you need to buy it: A black button-down with a relaxed fit is a cult classic in any wardrobe.
McNamara says that "muted tones have taken over dopamine dressing," so sticking to your basics is going to be a great way to stay on trend this season.
Swift Speed High-Rise Tight 28"
A model wearing Lululemon's Swift Speed High-Rise Tight 28".
Price: $138
Item: Swift Speed High-Rise Tight 28"
Colour: Dark red
Size range: 0 to 18
Why you need to buy it: These performance-based speed tights come in a dark cherry red colour that is the "it" colour this fall, according to McNamara.
In case you've been living under a rock, red has really made a comeback, from red ballet flats to red leather jackets and red statement bags and shoes.
Red seems to be everywhere pretty much this season, and if you want to get ahead of the trend, you can incorporate this hot colour into our workout gear.
We guarantee you'll be the best dressed in your running group sporting these leggings.
Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
A model wearing Lululemon's Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0.
Price: $78
Item: Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Size range: 0 to 20
Colour: Dark red
Why you need to buy it: This long-sleeved running shirt is designed for running and training, and as the temperature begins to drop, you'll be thankful for the coverage.
This dark red top is perfectly on-trend, according to McNamara, who says this colour has been all over the runway this season.
"Rich reds and all red everything popped up on almost every single runway," says McNamara.
If you don't want to pay full price this fall you can also keep an eye out for these trends on Lululemon's "We made too much" section of the website.
Happy shopping!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.