The 8 Best Finds In Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Sale That Won't Break The Bank (PHOTOS)
Warm up your shopping cart!
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Lululemon has hundreds of incredible options on its website, but it can get pretty pricey.
The Canadian brand is a popular athleisure and functional athletic wear, but a brand-new Lululemon outfit at full price can easily cost you hundreds of dollars.
Luckily, there is always a Lululemon sale going on in the "We Made Too Much" section, where you can get discounts on fabulous items for a whole lot less, from leggings to sports bras and even accessories.
I've been shopping at Lululemon in Canada for over a decade, and as someone who grew up in British Colombia, where Lululemon is basically the province's unofficial uniform, I've become quite familiar with the brand.
A hack to save money I've come to know and love is regularly checking their "We Made Too Much" section which, according to the Krazy Coupon Lady, restocks every Thursday at around 11 a.m.
This section has incredible markdowns on items, but the size and colour selection can be sparse, so if you're looking for something in particular, you can always adjust your filters before browsing.
I took a look at the site's women's section, and here are the best eight items I'd buy from their "We Made Too Much" sale.
lululemon Align Tank Top
Lululemon Align Tank Top.
Sale price: $49
Original price: $68
Colour: Contour
Size Range: 0 to 20
Why You Need To Get It: I have seen this tank top in almost every workout class I've been to in the last year, and there's a reason why. This material is thick, stretchy, and supportive, and it comes in a flattering shape that you can wear in and out of the gym.
But if you have a bigger chest, beware that you may get a little more cleavage than you bargained for in this number.
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25"
Lululemon's Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25".
Sale price:$59
Original price: $98
Colour: Wild Indigo
Size Range: 0 to 20
Why You Need To Get It: I was gifted these leggings (in this colour), and they are my go-to gym leggings.
The waistband is adjustable so you can tighten it, and you never have to worry about them riding down during your workout. The material is smooth and soft against your skin and great to relax in as well.
For $59, these leggings are a steal, and you definitely get a whole lot of use out of them, from the gym to hanging out at home.
Base Pace High-Rise Short 8"
Lululemon's Base Pace High-Rise Short 8".
Sale price: $39
Original price: $74
Colour: True Navy
Size Range: 0, 14, 16, 18, 20
Why You Need To Get It: Can you ever go wrong with a high-quality biker short in a neutral colour? Biker shorts are the perfect staple for a casual summer outfit, so you can integrate this activewear into your everyday closet as well.
Wunder Train Longline BraMedium Support, C/D Cup
Lululemon's Wunder Train Longline BraMedium Support, C/D Cup.
Sale price: $39
Original price: $74
Colour: Water Drop
Size Range: 2 to 14
Why You Need To Get It: A good sports bra with decent support and full coverage is hard to find these days, so finding one for $39 at Lululemon is pretty much a must-buy for me.
So if your closet is lacking a good sports bra with fuller coverage, you can rock at spin class or walk to grab a coffee. I'd jump on this sale.
Court Crush Tennis Dress
Lululemon's Court Crush Tennis Dress.
Sale price: $54
Original price: $138
Colour: White
Size Range: 0 to 12
Why You Need To Get It: Whether you play tennis or not, a tennis dress is just objectively cute. This white dress is flowy and flirty and the perfect summer dress whether you're looking to get active or just grab lunch.
Not to mention this discount is ridiculously good, considering you'd be saving $84 on the regular price.
Nulu Cropped Define Jacket
Lululemon's Nulu Cropped Define Jacket.
Sale price: $89
Original price: $128
Colour: Solar Orange
Size Range: 0 to 14
Why You Need To Get It: Lululemons Define Jacket has been a classic staple for years, but recently these figure-snatching zip-ups were all the rage on Tiktok for how flattering they are.
I have one of these jackets, and the material is just fabulous. It hugs and supports all my curves and gives a nice smoothing appearance. This iteration of the jacket is especially eye-catching, considering the vibrant summer colour and fashionable cropped length.
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4"
Lululemon's Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4".
Sale price: $49
Original price: $68
Colour: Heather Lux Multi Black/Heathered Black
Size Range: 0 to 14
Why You Need To Get It: These shorts are so cute and perfect for Canada's hot summer days. The grey colour is a classic basic, and for $49, these short shorts are a great bargain, in my opinion.
Pace Rival Mid-Rise SkirtLong
Lululemon's Pace Rival Mid-Rise SkirtLong.
Sale price: $59
Original price: $78
Colour: Powder Blue
Size Range: 0 to 20
Why You Need To Get It: I love Lululemon's tennis skirts (I own two in different colours), and this baby blue colour is stunning.
These skirts are perfect for working out or going out, so you can incorporate this item into your regular wardrobe for night outs and daytime looks.
The skirt, which has built-in shorts and pockets, will pair nicely with a cute going-out top, and you won't lose your phone or flash anyone on accident as you dance the night away or enjoy an afternoon stroll.
Of course, the same goes if you want to use it for its intended purpose and hit the tennis courts or a workout.