8 Trendy Lululemon Items That The Fitness Lovers & Fashionistas Will Be Rocking This Summer
A celeb stylist dished on what will be trending this season.
Lululemon has tons of items to shop for, but which will be trending this summer?
The Canadian company sells everything from leggings to the perfect tennis skort for everyday fashion and every summer, there are a handful of must-have items that fly off of the shelves.
Last year Lululemon Canada's trendy tennis skorts were everywhere, from the gym to patio cafes, and this year, Narcity spoke with a celebrity stylist to get the inside scoop on what items she thinks will blow up this summer.
Alicia McNamara has been a stylist for eight years and was the lead stylist on Canada's Got Talent seasons one and two, so she knows her way around a wardrobe.
McNamara shared eight items that she thinks will be trending this summer according to trend forecasts.
So if you're looking to invest in some new trendy pieces this summer, look no further.
Lululemon Align Bodysuit 6"
The item: Lululemon Align Bodysuit 6"
Price: $128
Colour: Dark Lavender
Size range: Size 0 to size 20.
Why it will be trending: McNamara says lilac is going to be the hot summer colour of summer 2023, and she's a personal fan of a onesie look which makes this item a hot ticket.
"This is definitely this summer's version of a onesie, and I think for me, even though I'm a wardrobe stylist, a lot of people style it with layers – I'm kind of a one outfit kind of girl, one dress, one gown, one jumpsuit."
So if you're looking to style this item, you can follow McNamara's lead and wear it alone or add some layers like a white open button-up over top or tie it around your waist.
Lululemon Align Dress
Lululemon Align Dress.
The item: Lululemon Align Dress
Price: $148
Colour: Twilight Rose
Size range: Size 0 to size 20
Why it will be trending: Have you taken up ballet recently? McNamara says ballet core is trending, and this dress is right on the money. So whether you need a new outfit for your barre class or just want to look the part, this dress is serving ballet star.
"Ballet core is a huge trend this summer, and even if you don't do ballet, everybody sort of sporting ballet looks. It's not only just a trend in fashion, it's also a trend in fitness right now," said McNamara.
"This has the ballerina look, the ballerina colour, and you exercise in this, and you can also transition this to going out with friends, or you can even wear this on a date night it's so cute."
So if you're looking for a versatile item that can take you from your morning workout class to happy hour with your pals and dinner with your boo, look no further.
Groove High-Rise Split Hem Flared Pant Nulu
Groove High-Rise Split Hem Flared Pant Nulu.
The item: Groove High-Rise Split Hem Flared Pant Nulu
Price: $128
Colour: Velvet Dust
Size range: Size 0 to size 20.
Why it will be trending: This item has a lot going for it in terms of trends, according to McNamara, from the hot summer colour pink to its' high waist and flared bottoms.
McNamara says not everyone like wearing pink fitness wear, but this combination of pink and black and flared high-waisted pants is everywhere in fashion right now.
"This is like really stepping out of the fitness world, especially for Lululemon. But for the girls that want to be trending when they're doing their yoga and they're going and doing their spin classes, and they're out, and about like if you want that new hot look, this is a must-have."
Stretch Woven Wide-Leg High-Rise Pant
Stretch Woven Wide-Leg High-Rise Pant.
The item: Stretch Woven Wide-Leg High-Rise Pant
Price: $158
Colour: Bone
Size range: XS to XL
Why it will be trending: If you're looking to add a staple basic to your wardrobe, you may want to look into these pants.
"This is just for everybody. The wide legs are in, high-waisted and the colour too – oat milk and monochromatic dressing is still really big, so for people who like to keep it simple and wear all white or off-white, this fits perfectly."
McNamara says this piece is more of a fashion piece, so even if you're not into fitness, this could be a great staple for your summer wardrobe.
Waterside Pull-On Swim Top B/C Cup
Waterside Pull-On Swim Top B/C Cup.
The item: Waterside Pull-On Swim Top B/C Cup
Price: $74
Colour: Yellow Serpentine
Size range: Size 2 to size 14
Why it will be trending: McNamara says neon colours are trending, so this swimsuit is right on trend.
"I'm huge on bikini fashion, and I'm always looking for the new hot bikini, and even though the colour of this is in the yellows, it still has that lime green neon effect, and lime green was trending all over the 2023 runway. So this would be like the new hot item if you wanted to get a new swimsuit this year."
Hotty Hot High-Rise Lines Short 2.5"
Hotty Hot High-Rise Lines Short 2.5.
The item: Hotty Hot High-Rise Lines Short 2.5"
Price: $68
Colour: Hot Heat
Size range: Size 2 to Size 20
Why it will be trending: Red isn't traditionally a summer colour, but according to McNamara, it will be in 2023.
She says red hot shorts are perfect for any kind of activity and that she's loving "everything short."
"I would do it with one of their matching tops or just a white cropped t-shirt. But these are definitely a must-have for the trendy fitness girl."
Court Rival High-Rise Skirt
Court Rival High-Rise Skirt.
The item: Court Rival High-Rise Skirt
Price: $88
Colour: White.
Size range: Size 0 to size 14
Why it will be trending: Whether you play tennis or not, you may want this skirt in your summer rotation, according to McNamara.
"Tennis is still trending. It's been for a couple of summers, so it's still hot whether you play tennis or not you just want to look like it."
Lululemon Align Cut-Out High-Rise Short 6"
Lululemon Align Cut-Out High-Rise Short 6.
The item: Lululemon Align Cut-Out High-Rise Short 6"
Price: $74
Colour: Dark Lavender
Size range: Size 0 to size 14.
Why it will be trending: These shorts are on trend with their lilac colour and cut-outs.
"Cut-outs are all over the runways, from red carpet looks to streetwear, so this would be the fashionista's version of a bike short for the summer and in the trending summer colour lilac. These are perfect."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.