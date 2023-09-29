7 Trendy Items You Shouldn't Waste Your Money On In Toronto This Fall According To A Stylist
UGG slippers aren't made for Toronto winters.
Toronto is full of cutting-edge fashionistas, but there are some trends you'll want to leave alone this fall.
Talecia Gordon, a Toronto stylist who has helped entrepreneurs and CEOs craft their wardrobes and who has been styling in the city for 10 years, chatted with Narcity about the biggest fall trends, and she's got a bit of advice when it comes to what isn't worth your money this season.
It seems every year there are new must-have items for fall, whether it's the oversized blazer, UGG slippers or platform loafers, but you don't need to buy every trend that comes along.
Gordon explained when it comes to shopping for trends, you have to think of whether the trend will actually be flattering on your body type and work with the climate you live in and your lifestyle.
For example, UGG slippers aren't super practical to wear outside during Toronto's snowy and wet winters unless you're looking for a soggy shoe filled with sidewalk slush.
If you're wondering if you should buy into some of the other big trends this fall, here are several you should think twice about.
Long denim skirt
Prairie girl-style long denim skirts have taken over city streets and Pinterest boards this fall, but you don't need to buy into this hype if the style isn't for you.
Gordon says she loves this trend but it can be hit or miss and depending on your height, you may want to try out a shorter jean skirt.
"It doesn't always compliment everyone, especially if you're on the shorter side," says Gordon. "You may look childlike."
Gordon says this style looks fabulous on taller people, but if you're a bit shorter, you may want to opt for a shorter hemline to balance out your proportions.
UGG slippers
UGG slippers are all the rage, but this comfortable shoe will cost you a pretty penny.
A pair of Scuffette II slippers will set you back $120, and Gordon says for that price, this trend isn't worth it.
"You don't have to invest hundreds of dollars into this shoe just because it can only be worn casually," says Gordon.
"The weather in Toronto doesn't even support that type of shoe because they're kind of a mule, and your whole heel is out. It just doesn't make sense to me. You might as well just spend the extra $50, $75 and buy the whole shoe instead of a slipper."
So if you're debating whether or not to purchase this slipper, you may want just to bite the bullet and buy the boot.
Oversized blazers
Oversized blazers have been all the rage for a couple of seasons, but Gordon doesn't think everyone needs this staple in their closet.
"I actually like this trend, but to be honest, it's not flattering on everyone, and if you don't have one, you'll still look good without it."
Gordon says whether you have a defined waist or not, fitted or more tailored blazers will compliment your shape better than an oversized blazer.
Gordon says she typically picks out blazers from Zara and RW&CO with a slightly cinched waist to show the silhouette of a woman's body without being too fitted so her clients can still get the oversized look with a shapelier appearance.
"Usually, with women, we want to look more shapely. So you want to make sure that you get more of a fitted blazer versus an oversized one. Oversized is going to make you look more frumpy."
The all red trend
Red everything is the hot trend for fall, but if it doesn't flatter your skin tone, you don't have to buy into it.
Gordon says this all-red trend is flattering on some but ill-suited for others. So depending on your skin tone and whether or not the colour red washes you out, you may want to sit this trend out.
"This colour doesn't work for everybody's skin tones. It won't flatter everyone, so if are out there wondering if you should purchase a jacket or bag or something. You don't have to. It's OK. You can skip this one."
Tiny bags
Tiny bags were everywhere this summer, and they're hanging around for fall 2023.
With the changing seasons, your needs for purses will most likely change, and chances are you're going to need some extra purse real estate for fall. That'll be especially true if you're a student toting books and your laptop all over campus.
Gordon recommends investing in a medium-sized tote for fall instead of a new micro bag this season because the larger tote will be more functional and meet your needs.
Platform loafers
Chunky platform loafers are a big trend for fall, but if you're not a fashion lover, Gordon says you can pass on these shoes.
"The loafer is super cute and very versatile, but the platform version, I don't believe that's a trend that everyone needs to be investing in."
Gordon says this trend doesn't work on everyone because of the chunkiness of the shoe and the practicality of having a platform so if you're looking for a sleeker and similar shoe, she recommends people try a ballet flat or plain loafer.
Mom jeans
Mom jeans have been all over the past few years, but Gordon says it's time to leave them behind and reach for straight-leg or flared jeans.
"The mom jean had its moment, and it's kind of out at this point," says Gordon.
Gordon says straight and flared jeans are chic alternatives to mom jeans that are much more versatile and will allow you to dress them up or down.
So if you're looking for a new pair of jeans this fall, you may want to gravitate towards a slimmer cut and leave the baggy and more comfortable jeans on the rack.
At the end of the day, you know what makes you look and feel good while wearing it, so follow your heart while shopping regardless of trends.
But if you want a professional opinion, you may want to think over these items before you add them to your cart!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.