Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Sale Has Over 50% Off So Many Of Their Top Products
So many things are under $50!
If you're in need of some new fitness gear — or just need a reason to shop — look no further! Lululemon Canada has added so many new items to their We Made Too Much sale, and if you've never shopped the section before, you're missing out big time.
Lululemon's We Made Too Much section is where you'll find so many popular Lululemon products on sale, like their coveted tank tops, jackets and leggings.
The items are things that Lululemon has overstocked, and you can often find a lot of things that are usually pretty pricey for less than $40.
You can find both women's and men's clothing on sale, and even filter the section by size, category or activity to find exactly what you're looking for.
For instance, right now you can find the popular Lululemon Align Tank for $49, down from its original price of $68.
The top comes in multiple colours and sizes too, including neutrals and fun prints.
You can also find tons of Lululemon leggings marked way below their regular price, like their classic Align leggings, which you can find for $69 down from $98 with the sale.
You can also find the classic Lululemon Define Jacket for $99, a price that's much easier on your wallet compared to its original price of $138.
Besides these popular women's clothing items, the under-the-radar sale section also has great deals on men's clothing, like the popular Lululemon ABC pants in a slim-fit jogger style, which are currently $99, down from $138, and come in several neutral colours.
There are also tons of options for men's shorts, with prices starting at $49.
There's even a We Made Too Much section for Lululemon accessories, where you can find workout gear, cold weather accessories and bags that are majorly discounted.
Lululemon's return policy for their We Made Too Much section notes that sale items are final sale. However, if you join Lululemon's membership (which is free to sign up for), you can exchange or get store credit for items that are on sale, in addition to other perks that come with the program.
Happy shopping!
