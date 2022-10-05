Lululemon Is Hiring A Ton Of Remote Jobs In BC & You Can Get Paid To Work From Your Bed
Dream job? 💸
Lululemon is currently hiring a ton of different remote jobs in B.C. that will let you work from the comfort of your own home, including your own cozy bed.
If you've been thinking about changing up your career path or are just dreaming of a remote job, some of these positions currently available might just do the trick.
Plus, the company offers up some awesome perks for some roles, such as extended health plans, paid time off, savings plans, employee discounts and fitness classes.
Here are seven remote jobs that Lululemon is hiring for right now.
Senior Director
Who Should Apply: This role is for the natural-born leaders out there. The gig will have you running the enterprise executive strategic planning process with the finance team.
You will also get to oversee the work of key managers and senior analysts.
Ten years of relevant work experience is required to land this job.
Analytics Implementation Engineer
Who Should Apply: This remote gig will have you working with different development teams, including other engineers and legal teams to follow business objectives. You will also get to develop new processes for data collection!
The role requires a problem solver with knowledge of analytics implementations.
Category Lead
Who Should Apply: This job will have you partnering with internal stakeholders and external suppliers. You will get to develop documents, plus, lead and analyze data research.
To land this gig, you will need to have at least three years of previous related work experience.
Senior Engineer
Who Should Apply: This remote job will have you building and implementing software that will be used at the Distribution Centers in delivering products.
A bachelor's degree in computer science or engineering and at least seven years of software engineering experience are required.
Lead Systems Analyst
Who Should Apply: The Lead Systems Analyst will get to lead, plan and oversee the work of a system analysts team. You will help resolve technical issues and perform troubleshooting.
A bachelor's degree in computer science or engineering and at least seven years of previous work experience in systems or business analysis is required.
Principal Architect
Who Should Apply: This leadership role will have you managing a portfolio of solution architectures and technical strategies. You will also get to provide some technical guidance and mentorship for your team!
A minimum of five years of infrastructure architecture experience is required to land this remote gig.
Senior Systems Analyst
Who Should Apply: This role will require you to understand data and system flows to resolve any technical issues. You will also get to provide technical oversight and guide different teams.
At least seven years of systems or business analyst experience is needed for this position.