This Ex-Waitress On TikTok Makes Money Taking Adventures & Has Tips On How You Can Do It Too
Here's how she did it! 👇
TikTok is full of videos that'll make you want to pack up a bag and move somewhere far away, but this TikToker and creator shows off her adventures in B.C. and they look totally surreal.
@meghanorourkee is a page full of unreal sunsets, massive mountains, and even some hidden waterfalls. Scrolling through will have you itching for an adventure and the person behind it all, Meghan O'Rourke, gets to live it.
O'Rourke didn't always have her dream career though, and she told Narcity all about what inspired her to quit her job as a part-time waitress and follow her passion. Plus, she let us know how others can do the same.
You can find her, and all her travels, on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.
What sparked her passion
O'Rourke said before diving into photography and social media full-time, she was graduating from nutrition school and working part-time as a waitress.
Being based in Vancouver, she was able to explore incredible hikes with her partner, Brendin, in their free time.
"We both started posting our photos on Instagram, and slowly started to build a following from there," she said.
It was other creators that made them take the leap, though.
"We met up with other local Vancouver creators at meet-ups, who were doing photography and social media full-time, which is ultimately what made us decide to leave our jobs and go for our passion," she added.
After a trip to New Zealand, Australia and Southeast Asia, the couple was fully convinced to quit their jobs and the rest is history!
The pair now travels around the globe, sharing their incredible adventures along the way.
How you can do it too
O'Rourke also has some helpful tips for anyone wanting to pursue a career like hers.
1. Take photos every day or multiple times a week to improve your photography skills.
2. Have a second stream of income or savings as it will take some time to start earning livable income from photography/social media.
3. Post consistently and at least five times a week.
4. For Instagram growth, utilize reels as it is the best way to grow. Make sure to take good-quality videos on a phone or camera when you’re out shooting at a location.
5. Learn how to use Lightroom and Photoshop.
6. Meet other creatives in the same niche as it helps to network and build connections and friendships with other like-minded people.