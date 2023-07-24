6 Must-Have Canadian Tire Products Under $200 That Have Overwhelmingly Positive Reviews
From microwaves to tenting essentials!💰
Trying to scoop up some worthwhile deals because upgrading your horridly outdated home and backyard is practically a must at this point? Well strap in bud, because Canadian Tire is offering up a lucrative selection of items that are not just attractively priced, but that have also got the seal of approval from scores of happy customers.
If you're a wise elder millennial, you may have already been enticed by a physical flyer for Canadian Tire's "Hot Sale," which is promising discounts good enough to offer one temporary relief from Canada's savings-draining economic structure.
However, we know how overwhelming it can be to navigate such an endlessly swallowing sea of products, hunting for that perfect blend of affordability and quality. So, we've done the heavy lifting for you.
In this article, we're going to explore six actually good Canadian Tire items — each priced under $200 — that are being hailed by shoppers for their superior performance and value for money.
So, without further ado, let's dive right into this treasure trove of highly-rated must-haves from Canadian Tire and discover what in the heck makes them so damn worthy of their glowing reviews in the first place.
Coleman Backpack Shelter
A fully set up Coleman Backpack Shelter.
Price: $109.99 (usually $159.99)
Customer rating: 4.7/5
We're not saying that the Coleman Backpack Shelter will revolutionize how you approach the great outdoors, but we're not saying it won't either.
For starters, it's magic. It's compact enough to fit into a backpack yet, when unfolded, spacious enough to comfortably fit two adults. It's practically a dream home by minimalist standards.
It also comes with a UVGuard material that offers UPF 50+ sun protection. So, there's no need to worry about being cooked alive if you over-sleep in it after a night of debauchery. Good times.
"We bought this to use on the beach to protect our baby from the sun. Easy to assemble (easier than a tent, for comparison) and works well!" reads one five-star review.
"Just what I needed for wind protection in my backyard, easy setup," says another.
Panasonic NN-SG458S Countertop Microwave
Panasonic's NN-SG458S Countertop Microwave actually on a countertop.
Price: $169.99
Customer rating: 4.1/5
Looking for a cooking companion that's sleek, savvy, and most importantly not a member of the human race? Meet Panasonic's NN-SG458S Countertop Microwave. The perfect culinary partner for the lazy introvert, it's smooth, powerful, and mostly silent.
This stylish little number promises to fit through the door of any apartment or condo and its 0.9 cu.ft. interior capacity is perfect for both singles and hopelessly betrothed duos.
With 900 watts of cooking power this microwave will save you from the feeling of bitting into the icy centre of a convenience store burrito ...until you finally get your act together and start preparing real adult meals again.
"Works great! Takes less time to heat food than my old one. Stainless steel and black looks good in my kitchen," says one reviewer.
"Good product no problems with it and it works great," writes Bob — the man, the myth, the legend, the guy who gave this microwave a glowing five star review.
Canvas Sydney All-Weather Wicker Side Table
Canvas Sydney All-Weather Wicker Side Table.
Price: $149.99
Customer rating: 4.9/5
TheCanvas Sydney All-Weather Wicker Side Table with glass tabletop. This little gem may be a mouthful to say but if you're trying to give your patio a glow-up this summer, this could be a helpful tool in your arsenal.
Crafted from durable, all-weather, hand-woven wicker, this table is like the Mike Tyson of patio furniture. Come rain or shine, spring or fall, this stalwart side table stands terrifyingly resolute, and it will also add a touch of rustic charm to any dully-suburban outdoor space.
But the star of the show has to be the piece's sleek tempered glass tabletop. Need a place to rest your ice-cold beer? Check. Somewhere to deal out a deck of cards for a spontaneous poker night that results in you and your brother not speaking for a week? Check.
"Great looking table that compliments our patio furniture," reads a review appropriately entitled "Very Attractive Tables."
"I love it and now can enjoy a nice warm cup of tea cuddle in my chair in the sunroom," adds another shopper.
The Type A Insulated Shopping Cart
The Type A Insulated Shopping Cart in all its freewheeling glory.
Price: $79.99
Customer rating: 4/5
The unsung hero of grocery hauls and laundry days in the big city, the Type A Insulated Shopping Cart more than lives up to its incredibly nondescript name.
This cart boasts an insulated bag that promises to keep your frozen veggies frosty and your tub of sad-day ice cream chilled during your jaunts from the supermarket to your home. Perfect for the pedestrian grocery-getters or those who treat shopping like an all-day marathon.
Its non-slip handle is as comfortable as a well-worn pair of slippers, and the frame is as light as a feather, yet as strong as your grandmother's homemade moonshine.
"Very light and easy to walk with. Roomy with extra pockets for items so you can be hands-free. Very happy with this purchase," writes one reviewer.
"The best and most convenient shopping cart [I've] had," adds another.
Swiss Alps Wheeled Duffle Bag
The Swiss Alps Wheeled Duffle Bag showing off the goods.
Price: $94.99Customer rating: 4.8/5
Sick of rolling around the same luggage you've had since you were a child? Well, fret not, because the Swiss Alps Wheeled Duffle Bag is here to help you feel like a card-carrying adult.
Built with smooth-rolling wheels, this bag glides effortlessly through airports. (Note, If you're flying out of Pearson International Airport, it's worth pointing out that this luggage is also probably great for leaning on while you inch your way through customs for hours on end.)
It helps that the bag is as lightweight as a personal trainer's cheat day, tipping the scales at a mere 4.9 pounds. It's like the featherweight champ of the luggage world.
It's also got a convenient front pocket that offers quick access to essentials faster than you can say, "Oh dear God, where's my passport?" And let's not forget the retracting telescoping handle, because who wants to hunch over a suitcase like Quasimodo?
"Great for travel, got it on sale at a reasonable price," says one shopper.
"Perfect size for a traveling duffle bag. Light weight," shares another.
SentrySafe Medium Fire and Water-Resistant Chest Safe Box
The chest that promises to keep Grandpa's Rolex safe and sound.
Price: $75.99, usually $94.99
Customer rating: 4.2/5
Alright people, gather 'round because I've got one heck of a safety box to tell you about, the SentrySafe Medium Fire and Water-Resistant Chest Safe Box.
Uh oh — your house has turned into the fiery pits of Mordor, and your basement is trying to double as a swimming pool. What do you do? Well, if you have the SentrySafe Chest, you just sit back and relax. This wonder box is UL Classified for Fire Endurance, and can withstand temperatures hotter than a dragon's breath, a whopping 1550°F for half an hour. Your documents, records, and those valuable Pokemon cards? Safe and sound. It's also ETL verified for half-hour fire protection of digital media. So your collection of vintage floppy disks? Untouched.
But it's not just a one-trick pony. The SentrySafe Chest also moonlights as a submarine. It's ETL verified for water submersion, protecting your precious items and documents from flood damage for up to 72 hours. It's like having your very own Atlantis, but without the soggy aftermath.
This bad boy also comes with a privacy key, because some things are just not meant for the world to see. It's big enough to hold letter and A4 size paper flat, and the convenient carry handle means you can tote it around easier than your morning cup of coffee.
"I’ve only had this safe for a few days, but it looks to be a solid, sturdy and well built apparatus," reads the most tactile review we've ever seen.
"Great size for household documents," contends another.
And there you have it, bargain hunters! We've scoured the Canadian Tire online jungle to bring you these absolute gems, each under $200 and positively dripping with glowing reviews.
From safeguarding your valuables in the face of disaster, to mastering the art of apartment-friendly cooking, and even scoring the perfect travel companion, we've got you covered.