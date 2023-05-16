Canadian Tire Is Hiring For So Many Positions In Ontario & You Can Make Up To $30 An Hour

canadian tire

If you're on the lookout for new job opportunities in Ontario, Canadian Tire has some exciting news for you. The renowned retail giant is currently hiring for numerous positions across the province, and the best part is, you don't need a degree to apply.

Whether you're a recent graduate, someone seeking a career change, or simply eager to join a dynamic team, Canadian Tire is opening its doors to candidates from all walks of life.

With a diverse range of roles available, this is a fantastic chance to embark on a fulfilling career! Check out these six Canadian Tire jobs in Ontario and some of their requirements.

Department Supervisor

Salary: $19 to $23 an hour

Location: Owen Sound, ON

Who Should Apply: Candidates will need a high school diploma or equivalent. In terms of experience, people with at least one year of retail management experience are preferred.

Apply on Indeed

Automotive Parts Associate

Salary: $16.50 to $18.50 an hour

Location: Bracebridge, ON

Who Should Apply: To thrive in this role, it is essential to possess demonstrated knowledge and interest in the automotive field. You should also have a strong working knowledge of the "automotive parts lookup system."

Apply on Indeed

Office Associate

Salary: $17.50 to $20 an hour

Location: Gloucester, ON

Who Should Apply: Applicants with previous experience in an office role are preferred, especially those who are open to working in different areas of the store.

Apply on Indeed

Automotive Apprentice

Salary: $27.50 to $31.00 an hour

Location: Toronto, ON

Who Should Apply: To qualify for this position, it is necessary to be a registered apprentice with Skilled Trades Ontario. Strong diagnostic skills are required to diagnose various makes and models.

Apply on Indeed

Automotive Service Installer

Salary: $18.50 to $20.00 an hour

Location: Whitby, ON

Who Should Apply: To qualify for this role, you need at least 1 year of experience at Canadian Tire. It is important to have knowledge of current automobile technology. Additionally, a valid driver's license is required.

Apply on Indeed

Duty Manager

Salary: $38,000 to $45,000 a year

Location: Bolton, ON

Who Should Apply: To excel in this role, it is important to have experience in retail sales, execution, and operations. A good understanding of department products and functions is also necessary.

Apply on Indeed

