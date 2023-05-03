Canadian Tire Is Acquiring Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Across Canada & It Has Big Plans
What stores you can expect to see more of. 👇
After Bed Bath & Beyond's recent announcement of their bankruptcy and shuttering of stores in Canada, it seems that some their abandoned locations will be taken over by a few big companies.
The home goods store Bed Bath & Beyond formally announced its bankruptcy and complete withdrawal in late April after "dramatic declines in revenue."
But it's not all bad news for Canadian customers because coming in to take up some of locations is one of our nation's most famous retailers.
On May 2, Canadian Tire announced that it will acquire the lease of ten former Bed Bath & Beyond branches across Canada, with locations in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.
That being said, not all of these locations will be turned into straight-up Canadian Tire locations. Six of the ten locations that will be under their umbrella will be turned into Mark's stores — the clothing and workwear chain owned by Canadian Tire.
The new Mark's locations will be in:
- Grande Prairie, Alberta
- Medicine Hat, Alberta
- Red Deer, Alberta
- Strathcona County, Alberta
- Langley, B.C.
- Oakville, Ontario
The other locations will be inhabited by another brand owned by Canadian Tire, Pro Hockey Life, with four new branches in Ontario.
It's not just Canadian Tire taking up these new locations across Canada either. A new company called rooms+spaces is going to be filling in too.
rooms+spaces will be opening up shop across Canada in about 21 locations in various empty Bed Bath & Beyond as well as baby retail store buybuy BABY branches.
This new company will focus on catering "to the modern shopper who is looking to create spaces throughout their home that reflect their unique personality and style." It will sell products for the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and much more.
Announced by the company on May 3, these locations will be in:
- Kelowna, B.C.
- Langley, B.C.
- Vancouver, B.C.
- Victoria, B.C.
- Calgary, Alberta
- Edmonton, Alberta
- Regina, Saskatchewan
- Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
- Belleville, Ontario
- Cambridge, Ontario
- East Gwillimbury, Ontario
- Kitchener, Ontario
- London, Ontario
- Richmond Hill, Ontario
- Stittsville, Ontario
- Stoney Creek, Ontario
- Whitby, Ontario
- Woodbridge, Ontario
- St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
So, it seems that, unlike some Zellers locations, the stores previously occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond won't sit idle and empty for years.
Let's just hope these new stores don't go the way Target did in the wake of the Zellers closure all those years ago!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.