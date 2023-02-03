TikTokers Are Ripping Delivery Drivers Who Leave Food In Front Of The Door & It's The Worst
"Why do they do this?"
A TikToker is calling out delivery drivers for dropping off her food orders right in front of her door, where opening that door risks tipping the package over.
TikTok user Vanessa posted a video showing a food delivery that she couldn't reach because the door would knock her drink over and it's sparking a lot of reaction online.
"Why do they do this? How am I gonna get it out to open the door?" she says in the video before she struggles to reach around the door to get her food and drink.
She captioned the video, "first world problems" and included hashtags that make it seem like the Chick-Fil-A order was delivered by DoorDash.
The video is getting a lot of reaction with over 8.7 million views since it was posted on January 25.
Many people agreed with Vanessa and shared that they've had the same frustrating thing happen to them.
"They expected you to get out through the window," one comment reads.
"They do this to me all the time, and I’m in a wheelchair they set it on the ramp right against the door," another person wrote.
"I have a table next to my door and I put it in the notes to leave on table and they still do this lmao," another commenter echoed on the post.
Other's are pointing out that it's strange that her door goes outward instead of inward, which is a fair observation and makes sense as to why Vanessa can't fully open the door to get the food.
DoorDash eventually showed up in the comments to try to remedy the situation after seeing the viral attention on the post.
"You shouldn't have to go on a walk to grab your order, shoot us an email at socialsupport @ doordash . com with your contact information, TikTok handle, and order details. We'll make things right!" DoorDash wrote.
Other viewers who say they are delivery drivers also shared their thoughts on the post.
"I drive for UberEats sometimes & it blows my mind that most drivers don't have common sense. I ALWAYS place the order NEXT to the door," one TikToker said.
Another driver said they only do this when they know "people didn't tip."
However, it looks like some drivers appreciate the feedback and promise to do better.
"I’ve genuinely never thought ab that as a driver but I’ll start to pay more attention," one person said.
Based on all the reaction, it seems pretty obvious that this happens to a lot of people and is a common pet peeve among customers.