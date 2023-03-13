Jason Derulo Left A Massive Tip For His Server & Covered A Huge Chunk Of The Guy's Tuition
"I’ll be telling this crazy story the rest of my life."
A server in Nebraska is thanking singer-songwriter Jason Derulo after the musician left him a massive tip that is sure to help with his college fund.
Jordan Schaffer posted a TikTok video showing Derulo sitting at a restaurant with his family and then thanked the musician for his generosity, which involved leaving enough cash to cover Schaffer's entire semester at college.
In the video, Derulo is seen sitting at the table with his family at Charleston's Restaurant in Omaha.
Schaffer then reveals that he got a $5,000 tip from the singer.
"Wow, my heart's beating really fast," Schaffer is heard saying in the video before it switches to a shot of Derulo saying, "You guys are really awesome, man."
The server then personally thanks Derulo.
"Hey Jason thank you. You just paid for a semester at my college. I can't say thank you enough," Schaffer says in his video.
"I hope you and your family have a wonderful time in Omaha and I hope you see us again."
@jordanschaffer2
Serving @jasonderulo and his family is something I’ll never forget I cannot say thank you enough
Derulo saw the TikTok video and left a reply for Schaffer.
"You seem like a great person. Thank you for taking such great care of our fam. Keep spreading the love bro," the singer wrote in the comments.
"Thanks man I’ll be telling this crazy story the rest of my life," Schaffer wrote back.
Derulo also re-posted the video on his own TikTok page showing his reaction to it.
"Blessed to be a blessing," he captioned it.
People who watched the video have been loving the generosity and the heartwarming moment caught on camera.
"This story made a lot of people's day just by seeing the kindness and generosity," one person commented on Schaffer's video.
"As a server I know just how much this meant to you!!! What a great guy!!!" another person wrote.
"@jasonderulo - that’s amazing!!!! Love you even more than I did before!!" one TikToker expressed in their comment.
Narcity has reached out to Schaffer for a comment and we will update the story accordingly when we hear back.
