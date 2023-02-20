A Mom Ripped Her Own Son Over A Tip & TikTokers Love That She Sent Him Back To Fix It
"Mother of the year."
A mother gave her son a harsh lesson in tipping culture after he went to a restaurant on a date, and maybe there's still hope for the future.
TikToker Danielle Foster ripped into her son in a video after he revealed how much he tipped the server at the restaurant, and people are absolutely loving that she sent him back to make it right.
In the video, Foster explains that her son Johnny left A $10 tip on a bill of over $100. She then tells her 16-year-old son to grab her Visa and take out another $20 to drop off at the restaurant.
"Drive you a** back to that restaurant because on a $104 check, $10 is a sh*tty tip. Do you understand me? Go now. I'm not asking, I'm telling," she yells in the video as her son looks across the room at her.
"Do you know that guy might have kids? Do you know on $104 he gets taxed on it?" she continued.
"Johnny I want to see you hand it to him. I want to see you walk in. I'll be muted. But you don't know how to tip!"
She also captioned the video: "I raised him better than this 😑."
@d.foster.president
People in the comments are loving the parenting lesson and praising the mom for what she did.
"Good job Mama! I have talked to my kids in detail about how they better tip good when they start going out," one person wrote.
Others said they appreciated Foster and called her "mother of the year."
One person who appears to work in the serving industry wrote: "The mother the world needed 😭 11 years in the industry 🙋🏼♀️and we thank you!"
In the comments Foster revealed that her son is 16 and just got his licence. The date he was on was with his girlfriend to celebrate their one year anniversary.
She also posted a follow-up video to assure people that Johnny did go and tip the extra $20, making it a $30 tip in total.
Foster, who says she was a server in the past, also explained that her son paid for the meal with money he had saved up and used a gift card to pay for part of the meal.
"He thought he didn't have to tip on the gift card."
The mom goes on to say her son is a good kid and she is proud of him for fixing his mistake.
