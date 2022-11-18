An Uber Eats Driver Got 'Tip-Baited' Into A Tiny Bonus & TikTokers Are Blasting The Trick
"I went the extra f*cking mile for this customer."
Tipping is standard when you're ordering in, but would you ever reduce a tip or take it away after placing your order?
One Uber Eats driver got quite heated about a customer who "tip-baited" her by cutting her bonus from $15 to $2, and the TikTok video is sparking a lot of conversation about the move.
Tip-baiting is when a customer sets a tip at the time of the order, then reduces that amount after the food has been delivered.
TikToker Sarah says she's a stay-at-home mom and delivers food through Uber Eats and Door Dash to help pay the bills.
She says she recently took an order for $15 on Uber Eats in a 3-4 mile (5-6 kilometre) radius.
Sarah said she got everything that was requested, including additional items that can be tough to get at certain fast-food places.
"I looked at the notes. They said can you get a whole heaping hand full of ketchup, two things of water, a bunch of sauces and a bunch of napkins and straws," she explains in the video.
She said after some difficulty getting those items, flirting with the manager (which the manager initiated) did the trick and she was on her way.
@thelifeof_sarah_
I don’t want to hear how DoorDash and Uber eats isn’t really a job it still brings income into a household that helps pay bills, so before I get those comments to get a “real job” kiss my a$$ I’m a stay at home mom it’s a little hard for me to do that at the moment. I can understand if I did something wrong to lose my tip but I do everything I can to earn my tips. #u#ubereatsdrivert#tipbaitingt#todayyearsoldd#dobetterbebetteru#ubereatsstories
When she delivered the food, the customer was waiting outside.
"I said everything's in the bag, it's all hot and everything's good to go and I appreciate you for the tip," Sarah said in the video. "She smiled and said have a good day."
Sarah waited an hour to see what she made from the delivery because the app gives the customer an hour to up the tip. She didn't realize a customer could take a tip away and had never heard of tip-baiting before.
She realized she hadn't made the $15 as originally stated, but the customer dropped it down to $2. According to Sarah, that's the basic pay to do the order.
"So you mean to tell me I went the extra f*cking mile for this customer, like I do every other customer and they do me like that," she said. "I had to deal with a guy gawking about my eyes and my lips and how if I wasn't married he would shoot his shot for that? Are you f*cking kidding me."
"The fact that these people are literally tip-bating to get their f*cking way and then taking it right back. Oh that's ballsy," she continued. "You do know we know your address right, that doesn't occur to you? One day it's going to be the wrong person, just saying."
With over 628,000 views, many people are siding with Sarah.
"I rarely use door dash, but tip baiting is something I could never do. My (conscience) wouldn’t let me," one person wrote.
"Ick. That’s messed up. At least you have the option not pick up for her again yah?" another comment reads.
"It’s because @doordash employees are filming vids saying they won’t take orders for low tips. This person tricked you. It’s not fair either way," another person commented.
One person said there is a time and place for tip-baiting, writing: "These drivers can have horrible attitudes, missing items, etc and feel very entitled, if you do a great job, I’ll tip you, if not, then I’m adjusting."
There were also some followers who say food delivery companies should be the ones paying their employees more.
"I wish tips were removed completely and companies actually paid their workers a fair salary to begin with," one person stated, which Sarah agreed with.
"I think drivers should be allowed to rate their customers since the customer is allowed to rate the drivers," another person suggested.
Have you ever changed the tip on a delivery driver?
