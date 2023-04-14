A 'Genius' TikToker Called Uber Eats To Rescue Herself After Getting Locked Out On Her Roof
"5 stars and a good tip."
Uber Eats can save you when you're feeling hungry and you're too lazy to cook, but who would have thought that it could save you from a sticky situation?
TikToker Maggie Voss is getting plenty of praise for the way she used the delivery service to call for rescue on her apartment roof, and you really have to admire her creativity.
Voss recently explained in a viral TikTok that she went up on the roof of her New York City apartment building and got stuck because of the one-way lock on the door.
Voss' situation could have turned into a nightmare if she didn't think of ordering food from Uber Eats. Being locked on the roof of her New York apartment building with no one to help her, Voss was quick to resort to this food delivery app to get out of the tricky situation.
In the video, which shows Voss standing on a roof, she says: “I put in the instructions that you have to just buzz every apartment until someone lets you in and then come up to the roof and let me out.”
To sweeten the deal, she promised a hefty tip if the driver pulled it off successfully.
Luckily for Voss, the driver, Jeffrey, was up for the challenge and managed to make it to the roof. He not only delivered the food but also let her back inside the building. Voss couldn't be happier and even called Jeffrey her "king" in the TikTok video she made, which has now gone viral with over 5.5 million views.
To make things even better, not only did she manage to free herself from her roof, but she ended her experience with food.
The caption over top of her video read: “Safe in my apartment plus I have a burrito now. I call that a win.”
The viral video has garnered positive comments from users who have praised both Voss and Jeffrey for their creativity and quick thinking.
As one user commented, “Improvise adapt overcome. Modern problems require modern solutions.” And that's precisely what Voss did — she used a modern solution to solve an unexpected problem.
One commenter wrote, “This is just NEXT LEVEL thinking. Brilliant!” receiving over 16,600 likes.
Another simply typed, “Genius.”
A commenter even referred to Voss as “One of the top minds of our generation.”
Sure, Voss could've tried calling a friend to save her — but you've got to admire the two-for-one deal that ended with a good meal.