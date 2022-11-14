A TikToker Shared A Tipping Mistake They Made In Canada But Some Say They Weren't In The Wrong
"How much do you tip in Canada?"
TikTok is divided over whether or not a visitor actually made a faux pas while tipping in Canada.
Pat Lasaten of Ben & Ben, a band from the Philippines, took to TikTok to share a story about a tipping incident that she said left her feeling "so embarrassed."
"It's my first time in Canada, and I just found out the other day that it's expected of people to tip their servers at least 15% of their total bill," Lasaten began.
"How did I find out? I was paying the bill the other day, and it's my first time paying for the bill here for dinner," she said. "I was about to tap my card and then [the screen] said 'tip?'"
"You could either choose a percentage of your total bill or you enter an amount," she continued. "So I tried percentage, and I put in 10%."
Upon leaving, however, Lasaten said she'd realized she'd made a tipping mistake.
"We left the restaurant and I searched 'how much should you tip servers in Canada?" she said. "I found out that the minimum is 15%."
"I was so embarrassed but, you know, there's always a first time for everything," she said of the incident.
"If ever you're in Canada, tip your servers (at least) 15%."
The video has garnered nearly 200,000 views, with tons of TikTok users chiming in to comment, although not everyone seems to agree that tipping 10% was a mistake.
"Been living in Canada for 6 years now. Been tipping 10% most of the time. 15-20% if I'm feeling generous," said one commenter.
"There is no minimum, I just put 10%," chimed in another user.
"I myself give less than 15% especially if I did not like the service," said another person.
Others disagreed, saying that tipping 15% or more is actually the norm in 2022.
One person said, "18% is the minimum after all the inflation. I used to do 15%."
"I always go for 20%," said another user. "You don't want your server grumpy on you."
How much should you tip in Canada?
When and how much to tip in Canada can vary depending on the type of business.
"The one case where I would say it's really non-negotiable — and if you can't afford it, you shouldn't go — is in a restaurant context," said etiquette expert Lisa Orr.
According to Orr, the expectation for tipping in the restaurant industry in 2022 is somewhere between 15 and 20%, with the standard now typically being 18%.
"Fifteen percent is the low end, 18% is good, 20% is excellent," she told Narcity.
Even if you're unhappy with your service, according to Orr, it's still not a good idea to tip below 15%, as this gets taken out on "all the other people who were behind the scenes delivering your meal."
As for when to tip, if you're unsure about whether you should leave a little extra behind, Orr suggests always doing it.
"A little bit of gratuity, a little bit of appreciation, can increase your odds of getting the service you want when you want it," she said.
