A Toronto Pilot Shares Everything You Need To Know About Tipping Your Flight Crew
Do you tip your flight attendants? ✈️.
Tipping in Canada is becoming increasingly popular across various industries, but did you know that some people tip their flight crew?
Many industries have embraced and normalized tipping in Toronto. Nevertheless, Narcity spoke with a Toronto pilot, Candice*, who told us all the juicy information regarding tipping on planes.
P.S. Some of the hints shared are quite beneficial if you are looking for a great flying experience.
Tipping flight attendants
If you think it's odd to tip your flight crew, you're not wrong, even the Toronto pilot thinks so. Candice said, "It does feel weird when it happens."
Candice said, "I think tipping flight attendants is kind of generally acceptable in the industry." However, it is not considered an "industry standard."
However, if you do it, just tip the flight attendants, not the pilots, because that's considered a no-go.
The pilot shared they've seen flight attendants get tipped $50 to $100 and said, "it is nice" because it means that they "did a really good service and the passenger appreciates it."
Gifting flight attendants
Nevertheless, what could be beneficial for both the passengers and flight attendants is giving them a gift, the pilot shared.
This is a hack seen on TikTok that has allowed passengers to get better seats, upgrades, complimentary wine and more.
The pilot said that gifting your flight attendant before a flight does result in better experiences.
"If you get chocolates for the crew and give it to them before a flight, you can guarantee to get A plus service," Candice said.
It doesn't always mean you'll get upgraded, but at the "very minimum," they will treat you well and maybe give you a bottle of wine.
Flight attendants appreciate the gifts and a "box of chocolate does go a long way for the crew."
So, will you be tipping or giving your flight attendant a gift on your next trip?
*Name has been changed to maintain confidentiality. Narcity has verified their identity.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.