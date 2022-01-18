A Guy Refused To Tip A DoorDasher For Calling Him 'Fat' & TikTok Thinks He Heard Her Wrong
Did she actually say "fat" — or was it something else?
How much should you tip your delivery person if you thought they called you fat?
One TikToker thinks $0 is the right amount, but people don't exactly agree with his decision — or his interpretation of what she said.
TikTok user @jaymanubi recently took to the app and posted a video from his security camera showing his DoorDash delivery woman dropping off his food and seemingly calling him fat before leaving.
In the video, she knocks on the door and shouts something, then walks off.
The original poster heard it as "You're so fat," and he says he cancelled her tip because of it.
"DoorDash food delivery girl is not getting a tip after THAT comment!!" said the text over the video.
He also captioned the video: "I may have ordered a little too much but that comment was a little overboard."
However, people in the comments section can't seem to agree over whether he heard her right.
"You know she didn't say that," one person wrote in a comment, which received over 3,000 likes.
A lot of people seemed to agree that she said something else. However, there doesn't seem to be a consensus on what it was.
"Bro she said 'food's outside,'" one person commented, while another said that she heard "Your food's up."
Another user was not having it: "She said 'It's DoorDash…' Karen."
Some people are accusing the TikToker of just trying to get out of leaving a tip.
"I think you just want an excuse not to tip her," one person commented.
"I'm failing to understand why you wouldn't tip her. She handled your food with care and knocked to let you know it was there," said another.
However, a bunch of people were confused over how anyone was hearing anything but "You're so fat."
One user said, "LMAO BRO SHE LITERALLY SAID IT ARE U GUYS DEAF," while another commented, "It's pretty clear, she said it."
Another commenter agreed, asking, "How are y'all hearing the word 'food' or 'outside'?"
Another user pointed out that on DoorDash, you have to tip before the food arrives. "Funny thing is on DoorDash you tip before it gets there."
It definitely is a little confusing, but it's also hard to believe she would call a customer "fat" unprovoked.