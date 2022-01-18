Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A Guy Refused To Tip A DoorDasher For Calling Him 'Fat' & TikTok Thinks He Heard Her Wrong

Did she actually say "fat" — or was it something else?

Global Staff Writer
A Guy Refused To Tip A DoorDasher For Calling Him 'Fat' & TikTok Thinks He Heard Her Wrong
jaymanubi | TikTok

How much should you tip your delivery person if you thought they called you fat?

One TikToker thinks $0 is the right amount, but people don't exactly agree with his decision — or his interpretation of what she said.

TikTok user @jaymanubi recently took to the app and posted a video from his security camera showing his DoorDash delivery woman dropping off his food and seemingly calling him fat before leaving.

In the video, she knocks on the door and shouts something, then walks off.

The original poster heard it as "You're so fat," and he says he cancelled her tip because of it.

"DoorDash food delivery girl is not getting a tip after THAT comment!!" said the text over the video.

@jaymanubi

I may have ordered a little too much but that comment was a little overboard. #doorDash #youresofat #fooddelivery #knockknock #rude #fyp #hashtag #wyzecam #securitycamera #food

He also captioned the video: "I may have ordered a little too much but that comment was a little overboard."

However, people in the comments section can't seem to agree over whether he heard her right.

"You know she didn't say that," one person wrote in a comment, which received over 3,000 likes.

A lot of people seemed to agree that she said something else. However, there doesn't seem to be a consensus on what it was.

"Bro she said 'food's outside,'" one person commented, while another said that she heard "Your food's up."

Another user was not having it: "She said 'It's DoorDash…' Karen."

Some people are accusing the TikToker of just trying to get out of leaving a tip.

"I think you just want an excuse not to tip her," one person commented.

"I'm failing to understand why you wouldn't tip her. She handled your food with care and knocked to let you know it was there," said another.

However, a bunch of people were confused over how anyone was hearing anything but "You're so fat."

One user said, "LMAO BRO SHE LITERALLY SAID IT ARE U GUYS DEAF," while another commented, "It's pretty clear, she said it."

Another commenter agreed, asking, "How are y'all hearing the word 'food' or 'outside'?"

Another user pointed out that on DoorDash, you have to tip before the food arrives. "Funny thing is on DoorDash you tip before it gets there."

It definitely is a little confusing, but it's also hard to believe she would call a customer "fat" unprovoked.

From Your Site Articles

A Woman On TikTok Says She Ate Too Much All-You-Can-Eat Sushi & Ended Up In The Hospital

She was trying to get her money's worth

@danielleshap | TikTok

A woman on TikTok just learned the difference between "all you can eat" and "all you should eat." And she did it the hard way.

Danielle Shapiro recently shared a TikTok video of herself feasting on more than 30 rolls of sushi and other items at a buffet, but things took a hard turn in her follow-up video.

Keep Reading Show less

This TikTok Travel Pillow Hack Is Genius & Could Help You Save On Discount Airline Flights

Travel neck pillow sales are about to spike 📈✈️

@anayotothe | TikTok

TikTok has proven to be quite a helpful app when it comes to sharing genius tricks and tips for daily life, and this travel tip is definitely one for the books.

TikToker @anayotothe recently shared a travel hack that she found on the app, and it sounds like it saved her from paying the baggage fees on a budget flight.

Keep Reading Show less

A Woman Got Locked Down With Her Blind Date In China & She Did Not Hold Back On TikTok

She's been stuck at his house for days!

Wang Yi | Douyin

Getting stuck on a date with someone you just met can either be a comedy-filled nightmare or the premise of a Hallmark movie.

A 30-year-old woman is still trying to decide which one she's dealing with after she got trapped at her blind date's house for several days during a COVID-19 lockdown in China.

Keep Reading Show less
starbucks

A Man Broke A Starbucks 'Pay It Forward' Streak At 23 Cars & Told TikTok He Was Set Up

When you're buying a stranger's order, how much is too much?

im_blessed55 | TikTok

How far would you go to continue a random act of kindness — and when would you say it's too much?

For one TikToker, a $46 Starbucks order was too far over the line.

Keep Reading Show less