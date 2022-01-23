TikTokers Are Debating Whether Black & Navy Matches & Honestly Prepare To Be Shook
Which side are you on?!
If you've ever thrown on an outfit and asked yourself whether black and navy clothing matches, you're apparently not the only one.
Right now TikTokers are having a giant debate on the matter and the responses may make you rethink everything.
It sounds like most people have an instinctive answer to the age-old question — and it's no.
However, well-dressed social media users are showing off their favourite blue and black outfits and they're throwing the traditional colour rule out of the window.
Back in December, TikToker ripberniemadoff posted a clip of herself appearing to cry, alongside the caption, "just saw someone wearing navy blue and black."
The clip had over 600,000 "likes" and many people commented to agree with the message. One person even described the combo as "like a bruise."
@ripberniemadoff
The world is such an evil place
In another clip, an account named stylebysheed described a clothing combination of navy and black as a "fashion crime."
He told his TikTok followers, "Don't do this please. There's always a better option."
@stylebysheed
Don’t do this please 🤮 there’s always a better option #styletips #tiktokfashion #mensfashion #whattowear #fyp
He's not the only one with this opinion, as there are multiple videos on TikTok with a similar sentiment.
Another posted, "[I don't care] what you all say, wearing black and navy together is a crime."
Several TikTokers responded by saying things like "YEEES," and "Yes. It is."
@itsmj
but imma do it anyway #fyp #CinderellaMovie #foryou
However, before you make up your mind, here's a look at the other side of the argument.
Sharing a clip of a glam cami and skirt combo, TikToker c00lette described the combination of colours as "ULTIMATE" and said her mind could not be swayed.
She captioned the video, "me @ my mom when she tells me black and navy don't match."
@c00lette
black and navy is the ULTIMATE combo you can’t change my mind #style #match #CancelTheNoise
Over on Twitter, somebody called Wisdom Kaye shared their favourite black and navy looks and they actually look pretty great too.
Their followers agreed, writing responses like, "Black works with anything???" and "If Navy blue & black don’t go together Then why does black go so well with jeans?"
Whatever your opinion on the whole controversial topic, the main thing is that you continue to wear whatever makes you feel confident and happy — black and navy included!