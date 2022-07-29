NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

An Ex Fast Food Worker Blasted Tablet Pressure To Tip & Told TikTok 'We Get Embarrassed'

She's not a fan of the tablets either 👀

A TikTok user mocks tablet tipping. Right: Another TikTok user explains tipping at her last job.

An ex-fast food worker on TikTok is spilling all the tea about tipping culture at restaurants, and it turns out those iPad prompts are just as embarrassing for staff as they are for customers.

The video came out just a few days after another viral clip about tipping, which mocked the Square payment app for putting people in an awkward spot at restaurants.

In the newer video, TikToker Allison explains that the tablet prompt is just as annoying when you're behind the counter.

"As an ex-fast food worker, WE GET EMBARRASSED WHEN THE TABLET ASKS YOU TO TIP," said the caption on her video.

"I worked frozen yogurt and had to ask for y'all to click it, and if I told you to ignore it, I would get yelled at."

@pharbiebarbie

that job gave me ptsd to the point i fear bosses #fyp #minimumwage #jobs #tips #PlutoTVIsFree

The comment section was flooded with people expressing similar sentiments.

"It's always at the weirdest job too. Like all u did was put my cookies in a box, why would I tip u 20%," said one commenter.

Allison replied to the comment by saying: "the funniest thing is that abt 90% of the time, ppl would tip. Like YOU put your yogurt in a cup, I'm just the cash lady."

Another fast food worker chimed in and added: "I JUST got confronted at my job for NOT making tips like boo; maybe it's bc I spin an iPad around after charging $5 for a cupcake."

"I just reach over and push no tip. Asking old people to use the system is a headache," added another.

Allison also explained in her video that at her old job, she didn't even get the tips.

"Oh Nah, if I didn't get the tips, I'd 100% tell every customer that," said a commenter.

In a follow-up video, Allison explained that she discovered the no-tip issue when she checked her pay stub from the frozen yogurt shop.

@pharbiebarbie

Replying to @lilytaylorsversion3 hope this clears it up a little ! #fyp #working #minimumwage #jobs #tips #PrimeDayDreamDeals

"The math ain't mathing," said Allison in the video.

She never confronted her managers about the missing tip, but now you know to be careful the next time a tablet asks you to tip.

