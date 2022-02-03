Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A TikToker Got Revenge On A Porch Pirate With A Stinky Package & Help From Her Dog

She got the last laugh 💩

Global Staff Writer
A TikToker Got Revenge On A Porch Pirate With A Stinky Package & Help From Her Dog
@sedonia_estacio | TikTok

We all know the joy of receiving a package we’ve been tracking and waiting for, so when someone steals that package it might just push you into full supervillain mode.

That’s what happened with TikTok user @sedonia_estacio, who decided to take matters into her own hands after her security cameras spotted a man snatching the packages from her front gate.

Estacio came up with a devilish plot to get revenge against her package thief, and she documented the whole thing on TikTok.

Her master plan included a vile combo of rotten oranges and the ultimate insult: dog crap.

In the viral TikTok video, which has now amassed 20 million views, she shared CCTV footage from her home showing a man stealing the package from her gate in broad daylight.

She says the package contained a North Face jacket and vest, so he got away with a pretty good haul.

The caption over the top of the video read: “Some a-hole stole our packages, so I decided to leave him a nice gift for when he comes back.”

@sedonia_estacio

The gift of giving 💩 #porchpirates #badboysbadboyswhatyougonnado

After that, she takes us on her mini-adventure, gathering all the materials she needed to play out her foul plan.

First, she hits up a store to pick up some materials like tape and boxes. Then she ventures out to an orange tree and gathers up all the rotten oranges on the ground as one of the surprises for the thief.

“Ok, first box is done,” says Estacio after boxing up the rotten oranges in the video.

But she doesn't stop at the oranges.

Estacio goes into her backyard and picks up a few of her dog’s poops, then puts them in a second box to pack up.

“I think that’s good enough! Smells good enough.”

After packaging up the two boxes, she films herself leaving them at the gate, exactly where her previous packages were stolen.

She later posted an update video on whether or not the thief came back for the packages.

“It is the next day. It’s been out for almost 24 hours. No one’s grabbed them yet, but hey, I’m still hopeful,” was the first update.

@sedonia_estacio

Reply to @michelleabell87 💩 package delivered ✅ #porchpirates #gotem

But Estacio was patient, and eventually her master plan paid off.

After a long day at work and very low expectations, she went to check on the packages, and to her surprise, they were actually gone.

“Guys, it worked! Oh my gosh. They actually took it. I am shocked,” said Estacio.

She also shared footage of the sketchy guy returning and snatching her packages once again.

Safe to say, this one won’t be nearly as lovely as the North Face goodies he bagged the last time.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

An Uber Driver On TikTok Unexpectedly Picked Up Her 'Man' & He Was With Another Woman

That sounds like one hell of an awkward car ride 😬

@jword444 | TikTok

The only thing that sounds worse than catching your partner with another person is catching them and then giving them a car ride to their destination.

That became reality for TikToker and Uber driver Jen Worden, who had the brutal experience of accepting a ride request from her "man" and then picking him up along with another woman.

Keep Reading Show less

This Lawyer's Top TikTok Video Shows How To Get Money Back If You're Bumped From A Flight

You can potentially make 💸 with this travel hack! ✈️

@erikakullberg | TikTok

TikTok user Erika Kullberg is the lawyer that corporations probably love to hate, because she's always showing off little ways that everyday people can cash in on their big purchases.

The self-proclaimed "money lawyer" is always sharing helpful consumer tips, but if there's one video you need to see, it's her TikTok about how to get thousands of dollars after you're bumped from an airline.

Keep Reading Show less
olympics 2022

Canada's Olympic Athletes Are Showing Off Their New 'Fits & Rooms In Beijing (VIDEOS)

"No cardboard beds here."

pipergilles | TikTok, justinedufourlapointe | TikTok

The Beijing 2022 winter games are almost here and Canada's Olympic athletes have been showing their excitement on social media.

With the games set to kick off in the early hours of February 4, some of the athletes have been taking the opportunity to share what their experience in Beijing has been like so far, including their rooms and official outfits.

Keep Reading Show less
tiktok

9 Beauty Products TikTok Made Me Buy & Honestly No Regrets

You can get these items at Shoppers Drug Mart, Amazon Canada and Old Navy.

May Ning | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

I don't know if it's just me, but I find it impossible to scroll through TikTok without getting influenced to buy something new.

Keep Reading Show less