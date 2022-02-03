A TikToker Got Revenge On A Porch Pirate With A Stinky Package & Help From Her Dog
She got the last laugh 💩
We all know the joy of receiving a package we’ve been tracking and waiting for, so when someone steals that package it might just push you into full supervillain mode.
That’s what happened with TikTok user @sedonia_estacio, who decided to take matters into her own hands after her security cameras spotted a man snatching the packages from her front gate.
Estacio came up with a devilish plot to get revenge against her package thief, and she documented the whole thing on TikTok.
Her master plan included a vile combo of rotten oranges and the ultimate insult: dog crap.
In the viral TikTok video, which has now amassed 20 million views, she shared CCTV footage from her home showing a man stealing the package from her gate in broad daylight.
She says the package contained a North Face jacket and vest, so he got away with a pretty good haul.
The caption over the top of the video read: “Some a-hole stole our packages, so I decided to leave him a nice gift for when he comes back.”
@sedonia_estacio
The gift of giving 💩 #porchpirates #badboysbadboyswhatyougonnado
After that, she takes us on her mini-adventure, gathering all the materials she needed to play out her foul plan.
First, she hits up a store to pick up some materials like tape and boxes. Then she ventures out to an orange tree and gathers up all the rotten oranges on the ground as one of the surprises for the thief.
“Ok, first box is done,” says Estacio after boxing up the rotten oranges in the video.
But she doesn't stop at the oranges.
Estacio goes into her backyard and picks up a few of her dog’s poops, then puts them in a second box to pack up.
“I think that’s good enough! Smells good enough.”
After packaging up the two boxes, she films herself leaving them at the gate, exactly where her previous packages were stolen.
She later posted an update video on whether or not the thief came back for the packages.
“It is the next day. It’s been out for almost 24 hours. No one’s grabbed them yet, but hey, I’m still hopeful,” was the first update.
@sedonia_estacio
Reply to @michelleabell87 💩 package delivered ✅ #porchpirates #gotem
But Estacio was patient, and eventually her master plan paid off.
After a long day at work and very low expectations, she went to check on the packages, and to her surprise, they were actually gone.
“Guys, it worked! Oh my gosh. They actually took it. I am shocked,” said Estacio.
She also shared footage of the sketchy guy returning and snatching her packages once again.
Safe to say, this one won’t be nearly as lovely as the North Face goodies he bagged the last time.