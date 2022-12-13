BC Police Are Using 'Bait Packages' With Technology To Catch Holiday Porch Pirates (PHOTO)
No, unfortunately it's not a glitter bomb.
Those pesky porch pirates stealing your holiday packages don't know what's coming for them! The New Westminster Police Department is planting bait packages to catch the thieves in the act, with the help of the local community.
In hopes of reducing the number of stolen packages in the city, the Street Crime Unit, Crime Reduction Unit, and front-line patrol officers are working together to "deploy numerous packages on doorsteps and in mailboxes across the city," police said.
These "bait packages" will be dropped outside the homes, or in the mailboxes, of people who are in on the plan to catch the thieves.
"The packages contain technology that will help police identify and track down anyone who attempts to steal the package," police added.
\u201cWe're warning potential thieves that the box they plan on stealing may be a bait package planted by the NWPD. #NewWest https://t.co/Af1veOtbxf\u201d— New Westminster Police Department (@New Westminster Police Department) 1670877234
Media Relations Officer Sergeant Justine Thom said that they hope the bait packages will make any porch pirates out there think twice" before nabbing someone else's delivery.
"Families in New Westminster don't need their holidays ruined by having packages stolen," Thom added.
In addition to this, police are also encouraging people to coordinate delivery times, or ask neighbours to move packages to a safe place when they're not home.
"We're asking people to have items delivered to locations where someone will be available to receive them, such as an office rather than home,” Thom said. "We also encourage people to check their mailboxes regularly and consider shipping insurance for costly items."
It's not just for the holidays either, although this plan is getting rolled out for December. Police said that they plan to use the technology in New Westminster Police all year long.
Some may wish they took a page out of the viral "Glitter Bomb 1.0 vs Porch Pirates" video.