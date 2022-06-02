Ontario Pizza Delivery Guy's Car Was Reportedly Hijacked By 3 Suspects With A Gun & Knife
In this case, late delivery is completely understandable.
Most people crave a takeout pizza every now and then, but some other people just want the car it's delivered in.
Halton Regional Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly hijacked a pizza delivery person's car on May 31 after pulling into a driveway in Milton, Ontario.
The driver got out of his car and was confronted by three men at around 11 p.m. near James Snow Parkway and Derry Road, according to a press release posted on June 1.
One of the suspects allegedly "produced" a knife, while another took out a gun. The driver was then punched in the back of the head, and the suspects demanded he gives up his car keys and cell phone.
The three suspects then fled the scene in the victim's white 2004 Acura TSX with the license plate CTCF771, and police later recovered a stolen maroon 2011 Nissan Rogue nearby that they had allegedly arrived at the scene with.
Police describe the three suspects as being male, Black, and in their early 20s, with slim builds and report that they were all wearing hoodies and face masks.
Police say the investigation into the hijacking is ongoing and are asking "anyone with information regarding this occurrence to contact Detective Sergeant Dwayne Perron of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2415."
Police are also offering safety tips to residents and reminding them to:
- "Be aware of your surroundings at all times
- Park in well-lit areas
- Report suspicious activity to police
- If confronted, do not fight back. Get to a place of safety and call 911 immediately."
