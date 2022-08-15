Niagara Police Look For Man Who Allegedly Robbed 2 Pizza Delivery Drivers At Knifepoint
The Niagara Regional Police Service is looking for a man who allegedly stole from a couple of pizza delivery drivers over the weekend.
In a news release on Sunday, NRPS shared that the armed robberies happened over the course of the weekend in Thorold.
The first incident was reported to the authorities on Saturday at 11:40 p.m. by an unnamed fast-food restaurant in Niagara Falls.
According to police, a pizza delivery driver had arrived at their destination near Niagara Falls Road and Morton Street in Thorold when they were robbed at knifepoint, and officers said that the suspect fled the scene on foot with some cash.
The driver didn't sustain any physical injuries, according to police.
The second incident happened on Sunday just before 3 p.m. about a block away from the first, near Niagara Falls Road and Ontario Street in Thorold.
According to police, another pizza delivery driver was making a delivery to their customer's address when they were approached by a suspect with a knife. The man allegedly demanded money and ran off with an undisclosed amount before officers arrived.
This time, the driver sustained some minor physical injuries, but they weren't serious enough to go to the hospital.
Detectives believe the two armed robberies are connected, and they have so far received surveillance footage from Sunday's incident.
Officers are now looking for a man who they describe as a 20 to 30 years old with dark skin who is around 5' 8" and 119 pounds. The suspect was seen wearing a grey baseball hat, a long-sleeved blue shirt, black or brown track pants and a blue medical mask.
Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Anyone who may have any footage or any other information about the robberies is asked to contact the lead investigator at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009511.
Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.