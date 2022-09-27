A Chemical Spill In St. Catharines Sent 23 People To Hospital & Some Were Directly Exposed
Five litres of hydrochloric acid leaked.
A workplace incident in St. Catharines sent 23 people to the hospital on Tuesday, resulting in what authorities describe as a "chemical spill."
St. Catharines Fire Chief Dave Upper told Narcity that a contractor accidentally hit a valve at the THK Rhythm Automotive Tuesday morning, which released hydrochloric acid into the Louth Street and Ridley Road area.
"Reports from staff was that a valve was accidentally opened, approximately five litres of hydrochloric acid was spilled and then the valve was closed," Upper said.
Niagara EMS Operations spokesperson Bryce Brunarski told Narcity, "three individuals were directly exposed. They were decontaminated by facility staff with support from our CBRNE paramedics and St Catharines fire. They were transported to local hospital CTAS 2 (Canadian Triage Acuity Scale)."
Brunarski added that paramedics brought nine people to the hospital with minor exposure. Another 10 asymptomatic individuals with limited exposure to the leak also went to the hospital by St. Catharines' city bus.
The spokesperson added that one other individual made it to the hospital alone.
Niagara Regional Police told Narcity that officers responded to a commercial business located in the same area in St. Catharines for "a workplace accident involving a chemical spill."
According to Niagara Health, the "hazardous materials" incident resulted in its St. Catharines Site emergency department receiving a total of 23 patients at around 10:41 a.m. on Tuesday.
The organization had initially asked community members via Twitter to avoid the department, instructing them only to visit for "a life-threatening or critical emergency."
All patients have since been assessed and are expected to be discharged, as stated in the press release.
"Normal operations as of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27 as it winds down the response to a hazardous materials incident," Niagara Health stated.
Fire Chief Upper said the Ministry of Labor (MOL) and the Ministry of Environment (MOE) had been called, and MOL will conduct the investigation.