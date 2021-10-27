Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Ontario Truck Filled With $100K Of Chocolate Was Stolen In Ultimate Sweet Tooth Robbery

Police are still on the lookout for the chocolate thief.

Ontario Truck Filled With $100K Of Chocolate Was Stolen In Ultimate Sweet Tooth Robbery
Faina Gurevich | Dreamstime, Khairil Junos | Dreamstime

Someone might have found a hack to handing out full-size candy bars this Halloween without the price.

A transport truck and trailer filled with around $100,000 worth of Hershey and Ferrero Rocher chocolate has been stolen in the sweetest heist this week, according to Norfolk County OPP.

Police say they received the report of the theft at 3:00 p.m. from a business on Vittoria Road, Charlotteville in Norfolk County on October 25.

However, police say the "unknowns" actually stole the truck and trailer filled to the brim with sweets on Saturday, October 23.

The transport truck has already been found in the Peel Region area, but the trailer and chocolate are still missing in action.

Police say, "investigators are in the process of reviewing video surveillance video in an attempt to identify those responsible" and "are asking anyone with information to contact the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A Massive Meat Truck Rolled Over On Highway 401 This Morning & Blocked Traffic (PHOTOS)

No injuries were reported.

OPP_HSD | Twitter

A section of Highway 401 was blocked on Tuesday after a delivery truck full of meat rolled over.

According to OPP Highway Safety Division, the accident occurred on the eastbound lanes near Jane Street.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Driver Charged After Doing The Absolute Worst Job Faking A Licence Plate (PHOTO)

"The vehicle was removed from the roadway."

OPP _WR | Twitter

Yet another Ontario driver is facing charges after attempting to create their own makeshift licence plate and it looks like something a toddler could have drawn.

According to OPP West Region, the incident occurred in Caledonia on Monday afternoon after officers spotted a vehicle driving around with a cardboard cutout on its trunk.

Keep Reading Show less

An Ontario Driver Drove A Truck Straight Into A River Yesterday & Is Now Facing Charges

No injuries were reported.

OPP_CR | Twitter

An Ontario driver might be carpooling to work for the foreseeable future after driving their truck into a river on Monday morning.

According to OPP Central Region, a motorist drove their truck into the Otonabee River south of Lakefield, giving nearby locals quite the sight.

Keep Reading Show less

An SUV Crashed Into An Ontario Home & Flipped Onto Its Roof In A Chaotic Accident

No one was injured.

OPP_CR | Twitter

An Ontario driver had their world flipped upside down, literally, after crashing into a home on Wednesday morning.

According to OPP Central Region, the incident, which is still under investigation, occurred after an out of control SUV collided with a home, flipping the vehicle onto its roof.

Keep Reading Show less