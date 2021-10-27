Ontario Truck Filled With $100K Of Chocolate Was Stolen In Ultimate Sweet Tooth Robbery
Police are still on the lookout for the chocolate thief.
Someone might have found a hack to handing out full-size candy bars this Halloween without the price.
A transport truck and trailer filled with around $100,000 worth of Hershey and Ferrero Rocher chocolate has been stolen in the sweetest heist this week, according to Norfolk County OPP.
Police say they received the report of the theft at 3:00 p.m. from a business on Vittoria Road, Charlotteville in Norfolk County on October 25.
However, police say the "unknowns" actually stole the truck and trailer filled to the brim with sweets on Saturday, October 23.
The transport truck has already been found in the Peel Region area, but the trailer and chocolate are still missing in action.
Police say, "investigators are in the process of reviewing video surveillance video in an attempt to identify those responsible" and "are asking anyone with information to contact the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122."
