A Woman Was Arrested After Allegedly Stealing A Fire Truck From A Toronto Station​

Toronto Police say "charges are pending."

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

A 28-year-old woman reportedly stole a red hot ride from a Toronto Fire Station on Thursday morning and took it out for a spin.

Toronto Police Service told Narcity that they responded to a report of a stolen fire struck "in the Queen Street East and Woodbine Avenue area" at 4:45 a.m.

The woman allegedly stole the truck from the station and drove it through the garage door, according to a tweet by CityNews680 morning reporter Carl Hanstke.

In a video posted to Twitter, the footage shows one of the garage doors missing from the station and pans to what appears to be debris from the crash along the driveway.

Police say the young woman stole the fire truck and drove it around. Officers later stopped the woman and she was arrested on the scene.

Hanstke reported in a tweet that the woman was apprehended in the Portlands area just about six kilometres away from the station.

The suspect remains in custody, according to police.

Charges are pending, and for the time being, police say, "there is nothing to suggest the theft is related to any protest or convoy."

Fire trucks may not be the most stealthy or common vehicle to steal, but it does appear to happen on occasion.

Car theft is fairly common and happens almost every hour in Ontario, according to a report by HelloSafe, an insurance platform.

Last January, Ontario police in the GTA recovered more than 200 stolen vehicles and arrested two dozen people in an operation known as Project High 5.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

