An Ontario Driver Loaded Their Van With Bricks & Called Police After It Broke Down
They didn’t even make it past the driveway.
We all carry heavy loads both metaphorically and physically from time to time, but this Ontario driver took things to the next level and loaded their van up with bricks.
Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) Oakville were called on Tuesday afternoon after an individual's van broke down just outside of their home, according to an HRPS spokesperson.
"I guess you could say the van broke down almost immediately after loading and kind of moving forward," a spokesperson told Narcity. "The vehicle didn't actually make it past its own driveway."
HRPS Oakville poked fun at the peculiar situation on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, "How much brick could a passenger van haul if a passenger van could haul brick? The answer is less than what this van was hauling #KnowYourLimitsAndHaulWithinIt #RoadSafety."
How much brick could a passenger van haul if a passenger van could haul brick?
The answer is less than what this van was hauling.#KnowYourLimitsAndHaulWithinIt#RoadSafety ^MRT pic.twitter.com/wugXBjrlXO
— HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) April 26, 2022
The cheeky post included a photo of the van whose back tires looked deflated and bent inwards.
Police couldn't confirm how many bricks were inside the vehicle. However, they said, "based on the photo, it looks like it would have to be an immense amount of weight and bricks in there."
Police said officers decided not to charge the driver as an "unsafe vehicle" because they already had "enough on their hands."
"The officers used discretion there. The vehicle didn't even make it past its own driveway, and they were being, footing the bill for their own tow."
"Our officers took the photo as more of a public service announcement for people to be aware of the load restrictions on your vehicle," they concluded.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.