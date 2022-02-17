Sections

An Ontario Man Robbed A Gas Station With A Kitchen Knife & Is Still On the Loose

Police are asking the public for help.

Toronto Staff Writer
Hamilton Police Service

Being a gas station attendant in Ontario seems to be a high-risk job these days.

Hamilton Police Service is asking the public to help them identify a suspect who robbed a gas station in January with a "kitchen-style knife."

The suspect came into a gas station in the East End of Hamilton on January 25 at around 1 a.m. and walked up to the counter looking for cash, according to a press release.

Police say the thief made a demand for cash while brandishing a knife and "robbed the business of a quantity of cash."

No one was injured in the process of the robbery, and police describe the suspect as a white male in his 30's to 40's with an "average build" and about about 5 feet and 5 inches tall to 5 feet and 8 inches tall.

The man was wearing "a black winter jacket, black pants, and brown snow boots" and a white medical mask at the time of the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information in the investigation to contact "Detective Constable Mike Suffoletta at (905) 546-8936 or Staff Sergeant Andrea Torrie at 905-546-2991."

Gas station robberies

Ontario gas stations seem to be a hot spot for quick robberies with odd weapon choices this year.

On February 1, a gas station in Whitby was robbed by a man brandishing a windshield wiper and demanding cash.

Police were, fortunately, able to catch the resourceful robber at a "nearby motel" after he left the scene "on foot" and lay charged.

