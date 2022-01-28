2 Ontarians Charged After They Fell 'Asleep At The Wheel' Of A Stolen Vehicle In Traffic
The driver tried to flee when they awoke.
Sometimes after a long hard night, you just need a morning nap. Unfortunately, other times you wake up from your nap surrounded by police and in the middle of traffic.
Caledon OPP arrested two 23-year-olds on Thursday morning after finding them asleep at the wheel in a stolen vehicle, according to a press release.
On January 27 at 8:49 a.m., officers were called to check out a vehicle that stopped in a live traffic lane by the "intersection of Mayfield Road and Highway 10" only to find two people sleeping.
ASLEEP AT TH WHEEL! Driver and passenger arrested after officers found them sleeping in stolen car in live lane of traffic. Stolen property and break-in instruments found in car. #sometimesitseasy #cantmakethisup #crimefighting @YourCaledon #CaledonOPP ^im pic.twitter.com/q4lMgOACnV
— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 28, 2022
Officers discovered that on top of holding up traffic, the vehicle they were driving had previously been "reported as stolen from Peel Region."
Police surrounded the vehicle before waking the two occupants up, and when the driver woke up to the police, they "attempted to flee the scene."
The driver didn't manage to get too far as police took both the occupants into custody on scene.
According to a tweet from OPP Central Region, officers also found "stolen property and break-in instruments" inside of the car. Both 23-year-olds received several charges.
The driver, who was from Brampton, was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break-in instruments, interference with traffic, and failure to surrender licence.
The North York passenger was charged with possession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.
Both have a court date at Orangeville Provincial Court in April 2022, and the investigation will continue "into the theft of the vehicle," according to police.