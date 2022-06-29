Priest Allegedly Stole From A Local Church & OPP Spent 5 Years Investigating What Happened
The local diocese said the pastor remains in good standing.
An Ontario Catholic priest is facing a slew of charges in connection with fraud and theft, including obtaining under false pretenses, after a five-year investigation ended on Tuesday. But, the local diocese said the former St. Hedwig's Parish pastor remains in good standing and is cooperating.
On June 28, the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police said charges were laid against Christopher Shalla in relation to fraud and thefts after the lengthy investigation, which started all the way back in 2017. The investigation, which also involved the Renfrew County Crime Unit, was a result of allegations that were made against the pastor, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
The 62-year-old has since been charged in connection with fraud over $5,000, criminal breach of trust, obtaining under false pretenses over $5,000, and theft over $5,000.
On June 23, the Diocese of Pembroke issued a statement noting that Shalla was charged in relation to "financial issues" while he served as pastor at St. Hedwig's Parish. The church is in Barry's Bay, Ontario, which is a small town about a 40-minute drive from Algonquin Park.
"As a result, Father Shalla has been granted an approved leave of absence. He remains a priest in good standing and is co-operating in this process," said Diocese of Pembroke Bishop Guy Desrochers. "The Diocese of Pembroke is also co-operating fully with public authorities and is respectful of the rights of all parties concerned."
Shalla has been released from custody and is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Killaloe in August.