OPP Charged 2 People With Fraud After They Allegedly Stole $60K From Scratch & Win Tickets
One of them apparently worked at the business.
How many scratch and win tickets do you need to get an average salary? At least a year's worth?
Well, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested two people for allegedly stealing nearly $60,000 from scratch and win tickets, over a year, from a cash register of a business in Ontario.
In a press release, the Greenstone detachment of the OPP said they first learned of fraud at a business Geraldton in April of this year. Geraldton is a small municipality in central Ontario, north of Lake Superior.
After carrying out a two-month investigation, police found that an employee of the business, and someone from the general public, had been stealing scratch and win tickets for over a year.
According to police, the two individuals were allegedly pocketing money from a cash register for the scratch ticket winnings.
The business employee and the member of the public allegedly stole nearly $60,000 from winning scratch tickets. Wowza! That's a lot of tickets.
Ashley Fortier, 35, and Kelly Chisholm, 36, were arrested and charged with fraud over $5,000 under the Criminal Code of Canada.
Chisholm was also charged in connection with theft where, according to the Criminal Code, "property stolen is a testamentary instrument or the value of what is stolen is more than $5,000."
If you know anything about this fraud, the police are looking for your help. You can call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or make an anonymous call at 1-800-2-2-8477.
As for this incident, Fortier and Chisholm are set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Geraldton in September.
Probably not the lucky ticket you'd hope for from scratch and win!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.