Toronto Bubble Tea Spot Caught Someone Stealing A Tablet From Behind The Counter (VIDEO)
The thief took their Uber tablet and the store lost out on sales.
If you ordered from TasteT House on UberEats and never got your order on June 6, you may want to hold off on leaving a bad review because it may not have been the store's fault. The store's Uber tablet might have just been missing.
TasteT House is a bubble tea shop in Toronto with several locations. On Monday night, their Toronto Metropolitan University location, found inside of the Basil Box on Yonge Street faced a bizarre theft.
Randy Li, TasteT House manager, told Narcity that an individual came into the story at around 9:30 p.m. and asked for a glass of water. When the employee was busy, they were caught on camera reaching over the counter to quickly snatch the restaurant's tablet that they use for Uber orders.
"He just grabbed the tablet in like ten seconds," said Li.
The bubble tea shop posted footage of the theft to their Instagram on June 7, captioning the video, "We get it, times are tough for everyone, but we would appreciate you not stealing one of our delivery tablets as we need the sales?"
Li says they missed out on $30 to $40 worth of orders on Monday night because they couldn't see any of the orders coming in, well, due to the missing tablet.
"We were so surprised because there were a lot of people there, and it's a school area," said Li.
Despite their loss in revenue and a tablet, Li says they just reported the theft to Uber and decided to post the footage on Instagram.
"We wanted to post on Instagram because we just wanted people aware of that because I don't know, Toronto is kind of like a safe city, right? It's not like other cities in North America, but that is so surprised."
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.