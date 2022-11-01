2 Suspects Have Been Pickpocketing Phones & Wallets In Toronto Clubs, According To Police
Are you missing your phone or wallet? 👀
Toronto clubs are great places to let loose and dance, but they're also great spots for pickpockets.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking for help in identifying two suspects who are allegedly behind a string of pickpockets in Toronto clubs downtown and in the entertainment district, according to a press release.
So, if you've recently gone out for a night on the town and come back missing a wallet or phone, you're not alone.
TPS said they have been receiving reports of stolen belongings from inside busy nightclubs between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. from March 2022 to October 2022.
According to police, the pickpockets target clubgoers that are dancing and socializing and steal their phones and wallets from pockets, unattended purses, and tables.
TPS has released photos of the suspects leaving an establishment near Queens Quay West and Rees Street on October 14.
Pickpockets suspects.Toronto Police Service
TPS describes the first suspect as a Black man with a thin build and long dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, a blue Toronto Blue Jays hat, a black jacket, black jeans and black shoes.
The second suspect is described as a man with a thin build who was wearing a white face mask, a grey Toronto Blue Jays hat, a black jacket, grey jeans and a black scarf.
"The Toronto Police Service would like to remind members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and property when socializing in public areas."
If you have information on either suspect, TPS is asking people to come forward and contact the investigators at 52 Division.