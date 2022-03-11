Police Release Video Of Pickpockets Near Toronto & The Shameless Tricks They Use
Don't fall for these shady tactics!
Next time you're out at the mall and a stranger approaches you, it wouldn't be a bad idea to keep one hand on your wallet.
York Regional Police are warning shoppers in the Vaughan area about an increase in pickpocketing with several charges laid for "distraction thefts" in the city, according to a press release.
According to police, they've received "an increase in theft reports occurring at shopping locations in Vaughan" since the fall of 2021 and early into this year.
The thieves seem to be targeting female shoppers in the hours between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to police.
Cellphones and wallets are the main items the thieves have stolen, and the thieves manage to swipe them by "distracting the victims."
A video released by police shows the shady tactics caught on camera, from working in pairs to using clothing items to hide their attempts.
In the video, the first pickpocketing scheme shows two individuals standing behind a person with a bag. One of the thieves acts as a "shield" to block the theft from view as the other takes the victim's wallet out of their bag.
In the second clip, the pickpocket comes up from behind a shopper sorting through a rack of clothes and slips their arm through a piece of clothing before reaching into the person's bag and stealing an item.
The third scenario shows video footage of a pickpocket brazenly reaching into a shopper's pocket to steal an item right out of their coat.
Officers have identified several suspects and three people have been arrested so far. YRP is encouraging any other victims to contact the police ASAP.
Police advise shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and to keep "valuables in safe and secure locations that would be difficult for someone else to access without your knowledge."
"'Criminals are opportunists. Don't give them the opportunity to make you a victim of crime."