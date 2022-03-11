Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario police

Police Release Video Of Pickpockets Near Toronto & The Shameless Tricks They Use

Don't fall for these shady tactics!

Vaughan pickpockets stealing items from unsuspecting shoppers.

Vaughan pickpockets stealing items from unsuspecting shoppers.

OfficialYRP | YouTube

Next time you're out at the mall and a stranger approaches you, it wouldn't be a bad idea to keep one hand on your wallet.

York Regional Police are warning shoppers in the Vaughan area about an increase in pickpocketing with several charges laid for "distraction thefts" in the city, according to a press release.

According to police, they've received "an increase in theft reports occurring at shopping locations in Vaughan" since the fall of 2021 and early into this year.

The thieves seem to be targeting female shoppers in the hours between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to police.

Cellphones and wallets are the main items the thieves have stolen, and the thieves manage to swipe them by "distracting the victims."

A video released by police shows the shady tactics caught on camera, from working in pairs to using clothing items to hide their attempts.

In the video, the first pickpocketing scheme shows two individuals standing behind a person with a bag. One of the thieves acts as a "shield" to block the theft from view as the other takes the victim's wallet out of their bag.

In the second clip, the pickpocket comes up from behind a shopper sorting through a rack of clothes and slips their arm through a piece of clothing before reaching into the person's bag and stealing an item.

The third scenario shows video footage of a pickpocket brazenly reaching into a shopper's pocket to steal an item right out of their coat.

Officers have identified several suspects and three people have been arrested so far. YRP is encouraging any other victims to contact the police ASAP.

Police advise shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and to keep "valuables in safe and secure locations that would be difficult for someone else to access without your knowledge."

"'Criminals are opportunists. Don't give them the opportunity to make you a victim of crime."

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...