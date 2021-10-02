Yet Another Toronto Man Is Wanted For Allegedly Stealing Dirty Diapers Out Of A Garbage Bin
How is this not the first time this has happened?!
Toronto Police are asking the public's help to find a man wanted for allegedly stealing dirty diapers out of a garbage bin, just eight months after a Toronto man was arrested for the same thing.
On Friday, September 24, 2021, TPS officers responded to reports of a man going to a daycare in the Danforth Avenue and Coxwell Avenue "multiple times" and stealing soiled diapers out of a garbage bin outside.
The man is described as being between 18 and 22 and approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, wearing a red baseball cap with a grey brim, black track pants and black running shoes. He was last seen riding a black mountain bike west on Danforth Avenue, and police are asking anyone with info to get in touch.
Shockingly enough, this is the second such crime in 2021. Back in January 2021, Toronto Police arrested a man for also stealing dirty diapers out of an organics bin near a residential home in the Gerrard Street East and Woodbine Avenue area.
The 40-year-old Stephen Kirkaldy was arrested and charged with three counts of Prowl By Night, three counts of Theft Under $5,000 and two counts of Criminal Harassment.