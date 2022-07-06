NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

york regional police

Ontario Driver Was 'Busted' In A Lamborghini For Going 110 km/h Faster Than The Speed Limit

A little too Fast and Furious.

Toronto Associate Editor
A Lamborghini Aventador that was caught speeding in Ontario.

A Lamborghini Aventador that was caught speeding in Ontario.

YRP | Twitter

Someone in Ontario was apparently living out their Formula 1 fantasies in their Lamborghini Aventador and got caught flying over the speed limit.

In a tweet on July 5, York Regional Police reported that earlier that morning their officers had clocked the $460,000 vehicle going 170 km/h in the area of Highway 7 and Keele in Vaughan. The driver was "busted" in a 60 km/h zone, which meant that they were going 110 km/h faster than the posted speed limit (which is almost three times higher). Yikes.

"And by now you know the drill: Driver charged with stunt," YRP tweeted. This means that the driver was given an immediate 30-day licence suspension, and the pricey Lambo was sent straight to the impound lot, where it will live for 14 days.

In a follow-up tweet, police shared that this incident was caught in an area that sees the highest number of car crashes each year in the York region.

"Speed can kill. So no, we never get tired of yanking stunt drivers off our roads," the police force said.

As per the Ontario website's page about aggressive driving and speeding, drivers who are caught stunt driving or street racing can get hit with a minimum fine of $2,000 or a maximum fine of $10,000 and even face some jail time of up to six months.

Back in April, the Ministry of Transportation brought in a new penalty to prevent drivers from ripping through the province's streets. Anyone convicted of stunt driving also has to finish a driver improvement course or have their driver's licence outright cancelled.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...